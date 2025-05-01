Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company to Debut New Disneyland 70th Anniversary Coffee Blend

As Disneyland Resort prepares to kick off its 70th anniversary celebration, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has created a brand new coffee blend for fans and guests to take a taste of the milestone festivities home with them.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland’s 70th Celebration, titled Celebrate Happy, arrives in just a few weeks!

The over a year long event is set to welcome guests into a party full of new entertainment offerings, a new attraction, over 70 new food and beverage offerings souvenir snack containers and sippers

In addition to the special celebration experiences, Disney Parks Blog

Starting on May 16th, the Joffrey’s Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Blend will be available to guests visiting the resort.

Made with 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America, the dark roast highlights a flavor profile of chocolatey notes, a subtle sweet finish, and a warm aroma.

The new blend will be available ground, whole bean, and in single serve cups.

Joffrey’s, which is the official coffee of the US Disney Parks and Resorts, usually releases their Disney Specialty Coffee Collection items online.

As of now, the coffee brand has a plethora of other Disney-inspired blends. You can view the current offerings in the Disney Specialty Coffee Collection here

Read More Disneyland Resort: