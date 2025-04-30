Official Soundtrack to Marvel's "Thunderbolts*" Now Available on Most Music Platforms
The soundtrack arrives ahead of the film, which is due out this weekend.
Ahead of the release of the film, fans can now listen to the official soundtrack to the latest film from Marvel Studios, Thunderbolts*, on most major platforms.
What’s Happening:
- Fans can now listen to the original motion picture soundtrack from Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* by Academy Award-nominated composers Son Lux.
- The soundtrack is available to stream today on most major platforms, which fans will note is ahead of the official premiere of the film, which is set to arrive in theaters on May 2nd.
- For Thunderbolts*, Son Lux worked closely with the London Contemporary Orchestra, who helped record the score that reflects the film’s darker tone and unconventional team dynamic. Their approach blends orchestral writing with subtle electronic textures to support the story’s emotional and psychological layers.
- In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts* arrives only in theaters on May 2nd.
- You can find out what we thought about the latest film from Marvel Studios in our review, here.
