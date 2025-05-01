Marvel Future Fight Has Launched New Game Update Inspired By Marvel Studios' "Thunderbolts*"
Marvel Future Fight has unveiled a new game update inspired by Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.
What’s Happening:
- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, has introduced a fresh themed update for its widely acclaimed mobile RPG, MARVEL Future Fight, inspired by Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*.
- In this latest update, players can anticipate new heroes, events, and quests, as well as exclusive rewards commemorating the game's 10th anniversary.
- As part of the latest update, U.S. Agent has been introduced as a new character, joining the ranks alongside fresh uniforms for Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Sentry, all inspired by Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.
- Yelena Belova and Red Guardian have been upgraded to Tier-4, gaining new Striker skills, while U.S. Agent can now reach Tier-3 with an enhanced Ultimate skill.
- Additionally, Nova (Richard Rider) and Phyla-Vell have been granted new Awakened skills.
- A new interactive event, Timeline Quest, has been launched, allowing Agents to engage in an exciting new storyline through mission-based gameplay.
- Furthermore, the “Team Battle Arena" PvP mode has been activated, enabling Agents to compete in teams of five, with the first team to secure three victories being declared the winner.
- Each team is limited to one match per round, and the winning team will be ineligible to participate in subsequent battles.
- To mark the 10th Anniversary of MARVEL Future Fight, players can participate in special anniversary events starting today to earn a range of rewards at no cost.
- These prizes include 10,000 Crystals, a Selector for a Tier-4 Character, a Uniform Ticket, and 10 million Gold, among other exciting offerings.
- The recent update introduces a variety of useful features and improvements. Notably, the Fast Clear function in the Content Status Board, combined with Clear Tickets, accelerates mission completions.
- Returning agents will experience a new buff system and enhanced mission rewards.
- Furthermore, all players can take advantage of increased inventory capacity and an expanded Auto Progress feature, which now extends to Floor 25 in the Shadowland content.
- MARVEL Future Fight has a global player base of over 170 million, making the game available to users worldwide via both the App Store and Google Play.
More Marvel News:
