"Thunderbolts*" Merchandise Round Up: Cinema Offerings, Action Figures, Collectibles, and Some Throwbacks

By the end of this week, another Marvel Cinematic Universe film will have rolled into theaters, this time with a handful of ex-villains and anti-heroes at the helm. A new chapter in Marvel’s incredible, ongoing comic-hero saga continues with the arrival of Thunderbolts* and wouldn’t you know it, that means that more movie tie-in merchandise is on the way too.

When was the last time you went to a theater and there wasn’t some type of merchandise associated with the movie? I can’t remember either! While there’s a never-ending stream of themed products for every fandom under the sun, the novelty of these items is what makes them worth the purchase.

Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is the next film to jump on the trend and there’s a wave of exciting releases that will be available exclusively at movie theater chains including: Alamo Drafhouse AMC Cinemark El Capitan

Beyond the theaters, fans will be able to secure figures from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends lines that will be available in specialty 2-pack sets.

As part of this complete breakfast, the Thunderbolts will be featured on a limited edition run of Wheaties boxes…and with a $20 price before shipping, this is definitely just a collectible. Still, you have to admit this is the breakfast of champions!

Finally, because we couldn’t resist, we’re taking a look at “old merchandise" featuring the individual team members from when we first met them.

Cinema Offerings

AMC Theatres Revs Up with "Thunderbolts*" Popcorn Vessel

AMC Theatre has debuted a look at their upcoming collectible popcorn bucket for the new Marvel Studios release, Thunderbolts*. The popcorn “vessel", as many are calling their detailed contraptions, is in the shape of Red Guardian’s limousine from the film.

Alamo Drafthouse Reveals Exclusive "Thunderbolts*" Pint Glass

Tickets recently went on sale for Thunderbolts*, and with it, Alamo Drafhouse revealed it will be the next movie to receive a Limited Edition Pint Glass from the theater chain. As with many of the movie Pint Glasses released by Alamo Drafthouse, the art on the glass – featuring the entire Thunderbolts team from the film – is very retro-style, evoking the movie tie-in glasses available at fast food chains in the 1980s.

El Capitan Theatre's "Thunderbolts*" Opening Weekend Fan Events Screenings Include Special Collectibles

With tickets now on sale for Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*, Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles has revealed two nights of special Fan Events screenings on the film’s opening weekend.

Cinemark Theatres Introduces A Brand New Mask...for Popcorn

As the release date for Thunderbolts* gets closer, the list of collectible concession items grows from multiple theater chains. A few days ago, AMC Theatres revealed their popcorn “vessel" to be in the shape of the Red Guardian’s limousine. Cinemark is following the Red Guardian trend, by housing moviegoers popcorn in a version of his mask.

Regal Cinemas will have themed popcorn buckets, cups, Funko Pop! figures and so much more. Special exclusives debut for open night screenings, while most offerings will be available while supplies last.

Collectibles

"Thunderbolts*," "Spider-Man 3," and X-Men Characters Revealed For Next Wave of Marvel Legends Figures

Marvel is getting ready to introduce audiences to the Thunderbolts* and with the new film set to hit theaters this summer, Hasbro is helping to get fans hyped. During the recent Hasbro Fanstream, the toymaker revealed new Marvel Legends figure sets debuting this summer along with other awesome collectibles including 2 Hulks, 2 Spider-Man figures, and X-Men!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES YELENA BELOVA AND RED GUARDIAN

Comes with 11 accessories, including an unmasked alternate head for Red Guardian, alternate hands for each figure, and weapon accessories

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Pre-Order on May 1 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available Fall 2025

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES JOHN F. WALKER AND SENTRY

Comes with 5 accessories, including John F. Walker's shield and alternate hands for each figure

Ages 4 and Up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Pre-Order on May 8 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers

Available Fall 2025

Wheaties Releasing Limited Edition "Thunderbolts*" Boxes

Thunderbolts* has had their own Wheaties box-inspired theatrical standee for a few months now, visible at theaters across the country. Now, Wheaties has printed 1000 special edition boxes with the same design in honor of the film’s debut.

Before They Were Thunderbolts*

We first met this team across several films and shows in the MCU. Red Guardian, Yelena, and Taskmaster were introduced in Black Widow, Ghost battled with Ant-Man and The Wasp in their film, Bucky’s been around since Captain America: The First Avenger and John Walker made his debut in Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Marvel Hasbro Black Widow Legends Series 6-inch Collectible Taskmaster Action Figure Toy, Premium Design, 5 Accessories, Ages 4 and Up

Yelena Belova Costume, Black Widow Deluxe Uniform Full Set Womens Yelena Cosplay Outfit for Halloween Party

MVL Legends Series Ant-Man & The Wasp X-Con Luis & Ghost Figure set: Target

Amazon.com: Black Widow Movie Red Guardian FiGPiN Classic Enamel Pin

Loungefly x Marvel Winter Soldier Cosplay Backpack | Casual Daypacks

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: Captain America John F. Walker Two-Tone Coffee Mug - Customized

