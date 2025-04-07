Alamo Drafthouse Reveals Exclusive “Thunderbolts*” Pint Glass

With tickets now on sale, you can also order the Limited Edition glass.

With tickets now on sale for Thunderbolts*, Alamo Drafthouse is also offering an exclusive Thunderbolts* Pint Glass for the new Marvel Studios film.

  • Tickets went on sale this morning for Thunderbolts*, and with it, Alamo Drafhouse revealed it will be the next movie to receive a Limited Edition Pint Glass from the theater chain.
  • As with many of the movie Pint Glasses released by Alamo Drafthouse, the art on the glass – featuring the entire Thunderbolts team from the film – is very retro-style, evoking the movie tie-in glasses available at fast food chains in the 1980s.
  • Currently, if you purchase a ticket for Thunderbolts* at drafthouse.com, the Pint Glass is available as an add on item for $20.00

  • Thunderbolts* opens May 2nd, 2025, with preview shows beginning on May 1st.
  • El Capitan Theatre has also revealed the special items you can get if you attend their two Fan Events screenings of Thunderbolts* opening weekend.

More on Thunderbolts*:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman