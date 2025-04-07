Alamo Drafthouse Reveals Exclusive “Thunderbolts*” Pint Glass
With tickets now on sale, you can also order the Limited Edition glass.
With tickets now on sale for Thunderbolts*, Alamo Drafthouse is also offering an exclusive Thunderbolts* Pint Glass for the new Marvel Studios film.
- Tickets went on sale this morning for Thunderbolts*, and with it, Alamo Drafhouse revealed it will be the next movie to receive a Limited Edition Pint Glass from the theater chain.
- As with many of the movie Pint Glasses released by Alamo Drafthouse, the art on the glass – featuring the entire Thunderbolts team from the film – is very retro-style, evoking the movie tie-in glasses available at fast food chains in the 1980s.
- Currently, if you purchase a ticket for Thunderbolts* at drafthouse.com, the Pint Glass is available as an add on item for $20.00
- Thunderbolts* opens May 2nd, 2025, with preview shows beginning on May 1st.
- El Capitan Theatre has also revealed the special items you can get if you attend their two Fan Events screenings of Thunderbolts* opening weekend.
More on Thunderbolts*:
