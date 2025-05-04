"GMA" Guest List: Hugh Jackman, Benjamin Bratt and More to Appear Week of May 5th
Plus Chef Judy Joo, Joanna Gaines, Anna Wintour and others join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 5th-May 10th:
- Monday, May 5
- Anna Wintour discusses the Met Gala with Michael Strahan
- Hugh Jackman discusses his Radio City Music Hall residency
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare awareness)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Celebrating AANHPI Month)
- Teacher Appreciation Week
- Tuesday, May 6
- Joanna Gaines (Mini home renovations and Mother’s Day)
- GMA Book Club’s May pick
- Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, May 7
- Benjamin Bratt (Andor)
- Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 8
- Chef Judy Joo (K-Quick: Korean Food in 30 Minutes or Less)
- Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Shop This Show series (Featuring looks from Abbott Elementary)
- Friday, May 9
- GMA Breakfast in Bed Mother’s Day celebration
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Flower services for Mother’s Day)
- Saturday, May 10
- GMA Book Club’s May pick author
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.