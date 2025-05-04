"GMA" Guest List: Hugh Jackman, Benjamin Bratt and More to Appear Week of May 5th

Plus Chef Judy Joo, Joanna Gaines, Anna Wintour and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of May 5th-May 10th:

Monday, May 5 Anna Wintour discusses the Met Gala with Michael Strahan Hugh Jackman discusses his Radio City Music Hall residency Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare awareness) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Celebrating AANHPI Month) Teacher Appreciation Week

Tuesday, May 6 Joanna Gaines (Mini home renovations and Mother’s Day) GMA Book Club’s May pick Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, May 7 Benjamin Bratt ( Andor ) Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 8 Chef Judy Joo ( K-Quick: Korean Food in 30 Minutes or Less ) Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Shop This Show series (Featuring looks from Abbott Elementary )

Friday, May 9 GMA Breakfast in Bed Mother’s Day celebration The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Flower services for Mother’s Day)

Saturday, May 10 GMA Book Club’s May pick author



