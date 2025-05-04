"GMA" Guest List: Hugh Jackman, Benjamin Bratt and More to Appear Week of May 5th

Plus Chef Judy Joo, Joanna Gaines, Anna Wintour and others join the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for May 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of May 5th-May 10th:

  • Monday, May 5
    • Anna Wintour discusses the Met Gala with Michael Strahan
    • Hugh Jackman discusses his Radio City Music Hall residency
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Skincare awareness)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Celebrating AANHPI Month)
    • Teacher Appreciation Week
  • Tuesday, May 6
    • Joanna Gaines (Mini home renovations and Mother’s Day)
    • GMA Book Club’s May pick
    • Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, May 7
    • Benjamin Bratt (Andor)
    • Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, May 8
    • Chef Judy Joo (K-Quick: Korean Food in 30 Minutes or Less)
    • Mother’s Day Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Shop This Show series (Featuring looks from Abbott Elementary)
  • Friday, May 9
    • GMA Breakfast in Bed Mother’s Day celebration
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Flower services for Mother’s Day)
  • Saturday, May 10
    • GMA Book Club’s May pick author

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.