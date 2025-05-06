Disney Jr.’s “Iron Man and his Awesome Friends” Finds Lead Trio of Villains in Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer and Talon Warburton
The Marvel animated series is set to debut this summer on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
Disney Jr.’s new Iron Man series has added three new members to its voice cast. The series is set to take a lighthearted look at the adventures of Tony Stark and his friends.
What’s Happening:
- Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer and Talon Warburton have been added to the voice cast of Disney Jr.’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.
- The trio are set to take on the roles of the lead villains in the upcoming animated series.
- The new Iron Man adventures are set to follow Tony Stark (Iron Man), Riri Willaims (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk) when it premieres this summer.
- Hale, known for his work on Veep and Toy Story 4, will voice Ultron.
- Saturday Night Live’s Bayer takes on the role of Swarm.
- Warburton, who was seen in Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, voices Absorbing Man.
- The group joins Mason Blomberg, Kapri Ladd and Aidyn Ahn, who voice Tony, Riri, and Amadeus, respectively.
What They’re Saying:
- Vanessa Bayer, Actress, Swarm: “It’s an honor to be part of the Marvel Universe and have the opportunity to voice Swarm. Often, I get typecast as a nice person, so it was really fun to get to play a villain."
- Tony Hale, Actor, Ultron: “It’s really fun playing a villain because it gives me permission to yell at people and get paid for it. Yes, please."
- Talon Warburton, Actor, Absorbing Man: “I’ve been a huge Marvel fan since I was a kid, so being part of this series and getting to share this with my own son fills me with so much gratitude. Now I just have to figure out how to explain to him that his daddy is a bad guy!"
