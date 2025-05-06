Marvel’s New “Black Cat” Ongoing Series Finds Felicia Hardy Trying to Be a Genuine Superhero

But has Spider-Man’s ex-girlfriend truly left her old thieving ways behind?

Marvel’s Black Cat, Felicia Hardy, is returning in a new ongoing solo series that will see her trying to be a full-fledged superhero… but does she have a hidden agenda?

What’s Happening:

Debuting in August, the new Black Cat comic is written by Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan co-creator G. Willow Wilson, with art by Gleb Melnikov ( Amazing Spider-Man ).

comic is written by Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan co-creator G. Willow Wilson, with art by Gleb Melnikov ( ). After first being introduced as a criminal and then existing as a bit of an anti-hero (or a literal hero for hire, as one of the Heroes for Hire team), the new Black Cat series finds Felicia Hardy trying to truly become a superhero, leading to her battling notable supervillains, including many of her ex-boyfriend Spider-Man’s foes, starting with the Lizard. However, the question lingers over the series - is Felicia’s most recent change of heart for purely altruistic reasons or simply a way to pull off her greatest heist yet?

Per the official description, “Felicia Hardy is the Black Cat, the world’s slyest and most skilled super-thief! She loves a good score. The longer the odds – the better! But her entire world turned upside down after Spider-Man’s brutal battle with Hellgate in Amazing Spider-Man #8-9, so Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City’s newest…superhero?! The first supervillain on her list – The Lizard! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city’s underworld? Easy, Kingpin of Crime, she’s still skimming off the top – honest! Don’t miss the winding road of twists and turns, laughs and mind-bending action of Black Cat’s next exciting chapter!"

#8-9, so Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City’s newest…superhero?! The first supervillain on her list – The Lizard! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city’s underworld? Easy, Kingpin of Crime, she’s still skimming off the top – honest! Don’t miss the winding road of twists and turns, laughs and mind-bending action of Black Cat’s next exciting chapter!" This will be the first time Willow has written an ongoing Marvel series since her acclaimed run on Ms. Marvel ended.

ended. Last year, Wilson first told a Black Cat story with a short backup tale in Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood #4.

#4. Adam Hughes drew the main cover for Black Cat #1, with variant covers by Jeehyung Lee, Peach Momoko and Simone Di Meo.

Introduced in 1979’s The Amazing Spider-Man #194, Black Cat was initially a criminal and Spider-Man adversary, before becoming first his ally and then his romantic partner, though that relationship eventually ended.

#194, Black Cat was initially a criminal and Spider-Man adversary, before becoming first his ally and then his romantic partner, though that relationship eventually ended. While usually a supporting character or guest star, previously, Black Cat starred in a 1994 limited series, Felicia Hardy: Black Cat, and then alongside Peter Parker in the limited series Spider-Man/Black Cat: The Evil That Men Do in 2002 before teaming up with Wolverine in the limited series Claws in 2006 and Claws 2 in 2011. She had two short-lived ongoing solo series in recent years, with Black Cat Vol. 1 in 2019 and Black Cat Vol. 2 in 2021. Felicia also was one of the teammates in the 2006-2007 Heroes for Hire comic book.

Black Cat #1 is on sale on August 20th.

What They’re Saying:

G. Willow Wilson: “As soon as Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood dropped and people saw the Black Cat story, readers began to ask me ‘When are you going to write more Felicia?’ Well, the answer is: right now. Black Cat is so much fun to work with. She's a supporting character with main character energy. And she has such a rich history that there are tons of tantalizing story threads to pull on."

Gleb Melnikov: “I was itching to draw more of Felicia after finishing my first Spider-Man issue, so when [Editor] Tom Groneman asked if I was interested in working on the Black Cat series, I typed ‘YES!’ faster than a lightning bolt. Black leather, street-level fights, and the chance to draw our favorite usual suspects from Spidey's rogues gallery? Sign me up! Not to mention I'm very excited to work with Willow and color artist Brian Valenza."

More Marvel: