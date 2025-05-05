Marvel Reveals Actual Title of "Thunderbolts*" with New Poster
The studio really hopes you saw the movie already if you were interested.
Marvel Studios has officially changed the name of their latest film, and if you haven’t seen it yet - buckle up. It’s a pretty big spoiler.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios is hoping everyone who cares deeply has already seen Thunderbolts* and offered up some pretty big spoilers debuting the “actual" title for the film.
- Now, according to a poster reveal featuring the cast of the film and changes already on the official website - the film will now be known as *The New Avengers.
- The asterisk has left fans curious as to its potential meaning building up to the new film, with those who saw it (and now the audience at large) getting the answer they sought.
- Marketing for the film, which opened over the weekend, like giant billboards in Los Angeles has also been changed, removing the original title and putting *The New Avengers in its place.
- While we’re aware that not every fan has got the chance to see the film yet, so we’ll keep further spoilers at bay, but the title reveal is a key component of the third act of the film.
- In *The New Avengers, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes—Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?
- You can find out what we thought of the film in our review, here. We also offer up some thoughts on events that took place in the film, which you can find out more about at the links below.
- Marvel’s *The New Avengers is now playing in theaters everywhere.