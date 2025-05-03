Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Exploring New Film Featuring Deadpool Alongside the X-Men
With "Deadpool & Wolverine" becoming the highest grossing R-Rated film of all time, you had to know more was coming.
Ryan Reynolds is reportedly exploring another Deadpool film, this time teaming up alongside some X-Men characters possibly putting Deadpool in a supporting role.
What’s Happening:
- Despite Deadpool & Wolverine grossing over $1.3 billion, Ryan Reynolds has remained constant that there would not be another solo Deadpool movie.
- However, that film making that much money proved he wasn’t quite done in the Marvel Studios, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing his plan to return to the character. True to his word, he won’t be alone.
- Reynolds is reportedly exploring ideas for a new Deadpool movie that will feature “the merc with a mouth" alongside three or four X-Men characters, but perhaps in a supporting role.
- This potential film is separate from a potential X-Men movie that Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie is penning for Marvel Studios.
- With the idea of Deadpool in a supporting role, Reynolds is said to believe that this could allow for the X-Men characters to be used in unexpected ways.
- Regarding a cast for the film, Reynolds would have to defer to Marvel, and this film is very much in early explorations, with Reynolds simply toying with the notion and working separate from the studio at this stage.
- That said, Reynolds has already played with some X-Men, with Deadpool & Wolverine featuring villains Sabertooth (Tyler Mane) and Pyro (Aaron Stanford), while X-Men such as Colossus (Stefan Kapičić) have been in all three Deadpool movies. He lured Hugh Jackman out of retirement as Wolverine, a character who likely will show up in an Avengers movie down the road. And he wrote a Deadpool & Wolverine role for Channing Tatum, who was long attached to a Gambit movie that never happened at Fox. Tatum will now appear in Avengers: Doomsday, along with stars from the original Fox X-Men movies such as Patrick Stewart (Prof. X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cuming (Nightcrawler) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).
- The Hollywood Reporter says Reynolds also continues to work on a rewrite of the script for Boy Band, a Paramount feature he would star in about aging members of a boy band. While Reynolds will still appear in front of the camera, the project is all part of a shift in recent years to producing and writing. There is no start date or release date for the film.
