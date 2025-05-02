Photos / Video: Red Guardian Begins Meeting Guests at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure as “Thunderbolts*” Hits Theaters
Alexei Shostakov is one of the first character additions to Avengers Campus in almost a year.
Alongside today’s release of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* in theaters, Red Guardian is now meeting with guests at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Marking one of the first new character additions to Avengers Campus in quite some time, Red Guardian (otherwise known as Alexei Shostakov) is now appearing at Disney California Adventure’s Marvel-themed land as of today, May 2nd.
- We had the chance to meet with Alexei and talk to him about his first day on the job, which you can see in the video below.
- The only other character from Thunderbolts* to have appeared in Avengers Campus is Taskmaster, who fought Black Widow, Captain America and Black Panther in the Avengers Assemble show – which ended its run last month.
- Alexei Shostakov himself, David Harbour, even made a trip to Avengers Campus to meet with himself, promoting the new meet & greet.
- The last new characters to join the lineup in Avengers Campus were Deadpool and Wolverine, alongside the release of their titular film last summer.
- Thunderbolts* is in theaters now. Check out Ben’s review of the complex and comic new addition to the MCU.
