Photos / Video: Red Guardian Begins Meeting Guests at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure as “Thunderbolts*” Hits Theaters

Alexei Shostakov is one of the first character additions to Avengers Campus in almost a year.

Alongside today’s release of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* in theaters, Red Guardian is now meeting with guests at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • Marking one of the first new character additions to Avengers Campus in quite some time, Red Guardian (otherwise known as Alexei Shostakov) is now appearing at Disney California Adventure’s Marvel-themed land as of today, May 2nd.

  • We had the chance to meet with Alexei and talk to him about his first day on the job, which you can see in the video below.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino