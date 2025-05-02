Disney California Adventure's Soarin' Around the World to Receive Update Eiffel Tower Scene

In late 2024, EPCOT updated the Eiffel Tower scene in Soarin’ Around the World. Now, Disney California Adventure’s version is set to receive the update.

What’s Happening:

Since Soarin’ Around the World’s opening in June of 2016, fans have flown over some of Earth’s most iconic places, both natural and manmade.

While the Disney California Adventure attraction opened to mostly positive reviews, the Eiffel Tower scene, which is the second to last scene in the attraction, has become somewhat of a joke in the Disney Parks fandom.

Unless you are sitting dead center on the flying theater attraction, the Eiffel Tower appears to bend due to the curvature of the Soarin’s screen.

Similar to the Tokyo Tower scene on Tokyo DisneySea’s version of the attraction, the updated Eiffel Tower scene approaches the Paris icon from farther away, limiting the warping.

While the updated scene did not appear when the attraction returned to Disney California Adventure today, May 2nd, it is expected to be updated in the coming weeks.

No official day has been announced for when the updated film will go live.

Check out EPCOT’s updated scene below:

