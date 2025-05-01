Even More Pixar Treats Pop-Up at Walt Disney World

The new candies and sweets use adorable Pixar packaging to double as perfect gifts.

A variety of new Pixar treats have been made available for guests wanting a cartoonishly delicious sweet treat.

These new options include two new chocolate bars, one similar to a Crunch themed to Cars, while another includes coconut and passion fruit themed to Up.

Up fans can also pick up an adorable tin of vanilla flavored animal crackers themed to Carl & Ellie’s mailbox. (Perfect to hold Valentine cards come February, too!)

Monsters Inc also received a delicious shout out via Boo’s door, filled with hard candy flowers.

These items are joining the already released Pixar treat collection that is popping up across both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. Keep an eye out for these adorable treats that also double as perfect gifts.

