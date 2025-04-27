Celebrate Your Disney-Loving Mom this Mother's Day with Gifts from BoxLunch
We are less than a month away from Mother’s Day. For those who have Disney-loving moms, don’t miss out on some incredible gift ideas from BoxLunch.
What’s Happening:
- Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show how much you love your mom with a great gift.
- Disney holds an incredibly special place in many families, whether that be enjoying the House of Mouse’s wide array of animated hits or memories from unforgettable Disney Parks trips.
- BoxLunch, a popular fandom-focused retailer, has plenty of incredible Disney-themed items perfect for celebrating happy moments between you and your Mom.
- Of course, when searching for the perfect gift, you may find yourself wanting to pick something up for yourself. Right now BoxLunch is offering a buy one, get one 50% off on many items available on their online website. Use the code BLGIFTS to see if your items are eligible.
- Check out some of the magical Mother’s Day merchandise, available now.
Disney Beauty and the Beast Rose Bow Tie Women's Cardigan — BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.99)
Disney Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Women's Cardigan - BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.99)
Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Bow Ears Cosmetic Bag - BoxLunch Exclusive ($28.90)
Disney Alice in Wonderland Icons Pink Crewneck — BoxLunch Exclusive ($54.90)
Loungefly Disney The Aristocats Marie Macaron Coin Purse — BoxLunch Exclusive ($22.90)
Loungefly Disney Princess Ferris Wheel Mini Backpack - BoxLunch Exclusive ($79.90)
Our Universe Disney The Aristocats Duchess & Marie Bestie Locket Set ($16.90)
- To check out BoxLunch’s full Mother’s Day guide, you can visit their website here.
