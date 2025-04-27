Celebrate Your Disney-Loving Mom this Mother's Day with Gifts from BoxLunch

Mother's Day is on May 11th, so make sure you get shopping!

We are less than a month away from Mother’s Day. For those who have Disney-loving moms, don’t miss out on some incredible gift ideas from BoxLunch.

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to show how much you love your mom with a great gift.

Disney holds an incredibly special place in many families, whether that be enjoying the House of Mouse’s wide array of animated hits or memories from unforgettable Disney Parks trips.

BoxLunch, a popular fandom-focused retailer, has plenty of incredible Disney-themed items perfect for celebrating happy moments between you and your Mom.

Of course, when searching for the perfect gift, you may find yourself wanting to pick something up for yourself. Right now BoxLunch is offering a buy one, get one 50% off on many items available on their online website. Use the code BLGIFTS to see if your items are eligible.

Check out some of the magical Mother’s Day merchandise, available now.

Disney Beauty and the Beast Rose Bow Tie Women's Cardigan — BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.99)

Disney Alice in Wonderland Tea Party Women's Cardigan - BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.99)

Loungefly Disney Minnie Mouse Bow Ears Cosmetic Bag - BoxLunch Exclusive ($28.90)

Disney Alice in Wonderland Icons Pink Crewneck — BoxLunch Exclusive ($54.90)

Loungefly Disney The Aristocats Marie Macaron Coin Purse — BoxLunch Exclusive ($22.90)

Loungefly Disney Princess Ferris Wheel Mini Backpack - BoxLunch Exclusive ($79.90)

Our Universe Disney The Aristocats Duchess & Marie Bestie Locket Set ($16.90)

To check out BoxLunch’s full Mother’s Day guide, you can visit their website here

