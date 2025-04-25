Regal Robot Previews Upcoming Ark of the Covenant Cherubim Replica
Collectible replica brand Regal Robot is showing off their upcoming Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark 1:1 scale prop replica ahead of its May launch.
What’s Happening:
- Regal Robot is showing off their upcoming 1:1 Numbered Edition replica of an Ark of the Covenant Cherubim.
- The new 1:1 scale replica is inspired by the ornate Ark of the Covenant from Indiana Jones debut film.
- The Cherubim atop are beautifully designed angels with their wings swept forward. Each of the two Cherubim sat atop the Ark, almost like a crown.
- The replicas were created authentically, using a high-resolution laser scan of the original prop. Each of the life-sized replicas are 17" long, with the solid resin cast weighing in at 12 pounds.
- Each individual Cherubim runs for $599 plus shipping, and will be available to order between May 27th and June 10th. The brand also offers a payment plan, with $100 payments for 6 months.
- The replicas are currently in production and are expected to ship in late 2025, lining up perfectly with the payment plan.
- Indiana Jones fans can stream all movies in the hit series now, exclusively on Disney+.
