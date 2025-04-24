She-Hulk Joins the Fantastic Four in New Marvel Legends Figure from Entertainment Earth
She's Big. She's Green. She's Legendary. Pre-orders are now being accepted for the latest Marvel Legends figure, featuring She-Hulk, from Entertainment Earth.
What’s Happening:
- A new She-Hulk 6-inch action figure is now available to pre-order from Entertainment Earth, allowing Marvel to add Jennifer Walters to their collections.
- First previewed during the most recent Hasbro Fanstream, the next wave of Marvel Legends figures spans the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with other figures including Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios with Spider-Man 3, a GamerVerse Spidey, X-Men, and a few other surprises.
- When the Thing chooses to take a leave of absence from the team, the sensational She-Hulk puts her prodigious strength to the test as a member of the Fantastic Four.
- Standing a massive 8.5 inches tall, this Hulk towers over other 6-inch scale Marvel figures and features 30 points of articulation with poseable head, arms, feet, and legs.
- This Marvel action figure set comes with 7 accessories, including 4 alternate hands, 2 dumbbells, and alternate head.
- Retailing for $26.99 and now available for pre-order, the Fantastic Four Retro Marvel Legends She-Hulk 6-Inch Action Figure is expected to arrive in July 2025.
