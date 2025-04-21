Disney Cuddleez Plush Featuring Mickey, Minnie, and Other Friends Now Available at Disney Store

Huggable, stackable, comforting and oh so cute, these Cuddleez plush are perfect for gifting...or adding to yoru collection.

We all love cute, cuddly, plush pals especially when they resemble beloved Disney characters! Cuddleez brand is all about super soft, totally huggable friends including Disney friends. Some of the most popular characters from Disney have been given a Cuddleez makeover and are now available at Disney Store.

If you’re looking for some charming plush pals to add to your collection or gift to a loved one, Disney Store and Cuddleez have the perfect items for you!

The two companies are making it easy for shoppers to find what they love in one online trip as a wave of popular Disney character plush arrives at Disney Store.

Mickey Mouse Cuddleez Plush - Large 23"

Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, and other Cuddleez plush are here to bring comfort and smiles to kids (and kids at heart) with their super soft, cuddly figures that are perfect for hugs and squeezes.

Minnie Mouse Cuddleez Plush - Large 23"

Each plush is depicted in a classic look including outfit, shoes, and accessories; has a smiling face, and closed eyes showing that they are resting comfortably.

Pluto Cuddleez Plush - Large 24"

Kermit Cuddleez Plush - The Muppets - Large 27 1/2"

Pua Cuddleez Plush - Moana - Large 25"

Stitch Cuddleez Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Large 23"

Angel Cuddleez Plush - Lilo & Stitch - Large 23"

Winnie the Pooh Cuddleez Plush - Large 23"

Eeyore Cuddleez Plush - Winnie the Pooh - Large 23"

