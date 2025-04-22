Stay Calm - ColourPop Cosmetics New "Tangled" Collection Drops This Week
Look your best when you leave your tower with ColourPop's newest Disney collaboration.
Popular cosmetic brand ColourPop is set to bring a new collection of items inspired by Disney’s Tangled to fans this week.
What’s Happening:
- ColourPop Cosmetics is inviting fans into the beautiful and colorful kingdom of Corona with a brand new collection of items inspired by Disney’s animated hit Tangled.
- Announced on X, the Disney Tangled Collection perfectly captures the fun loving Rapunzel with a bold set of purple, gold, and green colored products.
- ColourPop’s new magical line features a plethora of different types of products, perfect for casual and hardcore Disney fans.
- Purchasing the full collection will run Tangled fans $99, however, each item can be purchased separately. Items and pricing include:
- Eyeshadow Palette ($22)
- Pascal Hair Clip ($10)
- Glitterally Obsessed ($10)
- Two Liquid Hi-Lites ($14 each)
- Three Glossy Lip ($10 each)
- Mini Hair Brush ($12)
- Launching on April 24th at 10AM PT, fans will be able to grab the Disney Tangled Collection on ColourPop.com.
- The set will arrive on April 27th at Ulta Beauty’s online store as well.
- Fans who are eager to learn more about the collection can sign up for updates on the new collection here.
- ColourPop is no stranger to collaborating with Disney.
- Taking inspiration from classic Disney films, Star Wars and even Disney Parks attractions, there are plenty of items available for Disney’s biggest fans.
- You can visit ColourPop’s website to check out their Disney, Star Wars, and Haunted Mansion collections.
- If you are excitedly awaiting the release of this new collection, you can stream Tangled now, exclusively on Disney+.
