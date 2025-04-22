Stay Calm - ColourPop Cosmetics New "Tangled" Collection Drops This Week

Look your best when you leave your tower with ColourPop's newest Disney collaboration.
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Popular cosmetic brand ColourPop is set to bring a new collection of items inspired by Disney’s Tangled to fans this week.

What’s Happening:

  • ColourPop Cosmetics is inviting fans into the beautiful and colorful kingdom of Corona with a brand new collection of items inspired by Disney’s animated hit Tangled.
  • Announced on X, the Disney Tangled Collection perfectly captures the fun loving Rapunzel with a bold set of purple, gold, and green colored products.
  • ColourPop’s new magical line features a plethora of different types of products, perfect for casual and hardcore Disney fans.
  • Purchasing the full collection will run Tangled fans $99, however, each item can be purchased separately. Items and pricing include:
    • Eyeshadow Palette ($22)
    • Pascal Hair Clip ($10)
    • Glitterally Obsessed ($10)
    • Two Liquid Hi-Lites ($14 each)
    • Three Glossy Lip ($10 each)
    • Mini Hair Brush ($12)
  • Launching on April 24th at 10AM PT, fans will be able to grab the Disney Tangled Collection on ColourPop.com.
  • The set will arrive on April 27th at Ulta Beauty’s online store as well.
  • Fans who are eager to learn more about the collection can sign up for updates on the new collection here.
  • ColourPop is no stranger to collaborating with Disney.
  • Taking inspiration from classic Disney films, Star Wars and even Disney Parks attractions, there are plenty of items available for Disney’s biggest fans.
  • You can visit ColourPop’s website to check out their Disney, Star Wars, and Haunted Mansion collections.
  • If you are excitedly awaiting the release of this new collection, you can stream Tangled now, exclusively on Disney+.

Read More Merchandise:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber