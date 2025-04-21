Celebrate the Upcoming "Lilo & Stitch" Reimagining with New Products from Just Play and More
Disney is gearing up to welcome fans back to the alien-filled world of Lilo & Stitch. In celebration of the new live-action reimagining of the classic animated film, tons of new Stitch merchandise has arrived.
Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride:
- We are just about a month away from Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch.
- The film is set to bring the alien chaos of the 2003 animated film into a real world setting, and stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the lovable Stitch.
- The well-meaning menace has become a fan-favorite Disney character since the original film’s release, spawning tons of merchandise and several Disney Parks attractions.
- As we head towards the film’s May 23rd release, Disney has introduced some incredible new merchandise highlighting Experiment 626.
- One collection from Just Play, which launched today, invites fans to enjoy several plush and collectibles celebrating the character.
13.5" plush features expressive LCD screen eyes and over 50 sounds and reactions.
Stitch 38" Giant Plush
Stitch 14" Large Plush
- These products just scratch the surface of the amazing collaborations for the upcoming live-action film.
- Featuring toys, apparel, home decor, electronics and more, let’s take a peek at some of the other Stitch-themed items.
LEGO Lilo and Stitch Beach House Set
Disney ILY 4ever Stitch 18'' Doll Strawberry Blonde Hair
Jada Toys Radio Control Car with 360 Spin, Disney Lilo and Stitch
Squishmallows Stitch Summer 2-Pack
Disney Lorcana TCG: Azurite Sea Stitch Gift Set
Adidas Lilo & Stitch Youth Collection
Stitch Clogs for Adults by Crocs
Lilo & Stitch Collection from Loungefly
Stitch Disney Pineapple 2D Bag Charm
Pandora Disney Lilo and Stitch Charm
Dog Four Piece Bundle - Disney's Stitch
Betty Crocker Fruit Shapes Lilo & Stitch Fruit Snacks
GoGurt Stitch Berry & Cherry Flavored Yogurt
Disney Stitch 10 Piece Plant Based Lip Gloss
Idea Nuova Disney Stitch Figural Soft and Comfortable Structured Bean Bag Sofa Chair for Kids
Jay Franco Disney Lilo and Stitch Plush Blue Fluffy Accent Rug
Disney Stitch Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
Stitch Toy Walkie Talkies for Kids
Stitch Rolling Luggage – Small
Stitch Simple Modern Disney Kids 24 oz Tumbler with Handle and Silicone Straw Lid
CozyChic® Disney Stitch Blanket
