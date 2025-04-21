Celebrate the Upcoming "Lilo & Stitch" Reimagining with New Products from Just Play and More

Disney is gearing up to welcome fans back to the alien-filled world of Lilo & Stitch. In celebration of the new live-action reimagining of the classic animated film, tons of new Stitch merchandise has arrived.

Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride:

We are just about a month away from Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch .

. The film is set to bring the alien chaos of the 2003 animated film into a real world setting, and stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, and Chris Sanders reprising his role as the lovable Stitch.

The well-meaning menace has become a fan-favorite Disney character since the original film’s release, spawning tons of merchandise and several Disney Parks attractions.

As we head towards the film’s May 23rd release, Disney has introduced some incredible new merchandise highlighting Experiment 626.

One collection from Just Play, which launched today, invites fans to enjoy several plush and collectibles celebrating the character.

Many Moods Stitch Plush

13.5" plush features expressive LCD screen eyes and over 50 sounds and reactions.

Stitch 38" Giant Plush

Stitch 14" Large Plush

Stitch Movie Time Blind Boxes

These products just scratch the surface of the amazing collaborations for the upcoming live-action film.

Featuring toys, apparel, home decor, electronics and more, let’s take a peek at some of the other Stitch-themed items.

LEGO Lilo and Stitch Beach House Set

Disney ILY 4ever Stitch 18'' Doll Strawberry Blonde Hair

Jada Toys Radio Control Car with 360 Spin, Disney Lilo and Stitch

Squishmallows Stitch Summer 2-Pack

Stitch (Hugging) Plush

Disney Lorcana TCG: Azurite Sea Stitch Gift Set

Adidas Lilo & Stitch Youth Collection

Stitch Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Lilo & Stitch Collection from Loungefly

Stitch Disney Pineapple 2D Bag Charm

Pandora Disney Lilo and Stitch Charm

Dog Four Piece Bundle - Disney's Stitch

Disney Stitch Pet Bed

Betty Crocker Fruit Shapes Lilo & Stitch Fruit Snacks

GoGurt Stitch Berry & Cherry Flavored Yogurt

Lilo & Stitch Bath Bomb

Disney Stitch 10 Piece Plant Based Lip Gloss

Idea Nuova Disney Stitch Figural Soft and Comfortable Structured Bean Bag Sofa Chair for Kids

Jay Franco Disney Lilo and Stitch Plush Blue Fluffy Accent Rug

Stitch Swivel Vanity Chair

Disney Stitch Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case

Stitch Toy Walkie Talkies for Kids

Stitch Rolling Luggage – Small

Stitch Simple Modern Disney Kids 24 oz Tumbler with Handle and Silicone Straw Lid

CozyChic® Disney Stitch Blanket

