Adorable Disney Dogs and Cats Featured on Disney Pets Mini Backpack From Loungefly

Each animal is featured in a cute animated style with large sparkly eyes that are sure to melt your heart.

You can never have too many Loungefly accessories, especially when it comes to mini backpacks and ear headbands. The fashion lifestyle brand is back with more great looks to add to the rotation and today’s drop is the Loungefly Disney Pets Collection. Whether you’re a dog or cat person, we can all agree Disney pets are the best pets and this pattern celebrates a variety of four-legged friends.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Loungefly and Disney Store are working to melt our hearts with the latest animal-inspired pattern to grace the internet. Dog, cat, and Disney lovers of all ages will adore this series of accessories that feature Disney pets…with a bit of an artistic twist.

The most popular pets in the Disney cannon come together on this charming pattern, and each is sitting pretty in his or her respective spots. There’s no mistaking who’s who, but the furry friends do have a new anime features like large, sparking eyes and cute round faces. Among the pets featured are: Marie Figaro Mochi Percy Pluto Lady Bruno



The pattern also includes paw prints, hearts, stars, and dots that add a perfect touch of whimsy to the overall design.

Like most Loungefly bags, the mini backpack style features a main zip compartment, but instead of a front zip pouch, this has a scalloped flap that snaps closed. There are two side pockets, adjustable padded straps, and a convenient top carry handle.

Fans can shop the Loungefly Disney Pets mini backpack available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping and More at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Pets Loungefly Mini Backpack - $79.00

Features Pluto, Figaro, Bruno, Lady, Marie and Mochi in a ''Kawaii art'' style

Double zipper main compartment

Front compartment with flap

Magnetic closure

Side slip pockets

Goldtone hardware

Adjustable padded shoulder straps

Top carry loop

Approx. 10 1/2'' H x 9'' W x 4 1/2'' D

