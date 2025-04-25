Moon Knight Battles the Ferocious Werewolf by Night in New Figure from Sideshow
Marc Spector engages in a dynamic battle with Jake Gomez in this new collectible figure, now available to pre-order.
The latest high-end collectible figure from Marvel and Sideshow depicts Moon Knight battling with the ferocious Werewolf by Night.
What’s Happening:
- Two Marvel characters that have seen Disney+ adaptations in recent years are the subject of the latest figure from Sideshow Collectibles.
- The Moon Knight Premium Format Figure by Sideshow presents the Fist of Khonshu engaged in a dynamic battle with Werewolf by Night.
- This stunningly detailed, fully sculpted piece measures 23.5 inches (59.69 cm) tall, 12.9 inches (32.77 cm) wide, and 15.9 inches (40.39 cm) deep.
- Swathed in fog and moonlight, Marc Spector faces off against Jake Gomez as his billowing cloak sweeps across the dramatic tableau. Werewolf by Night bares his claws and fangs, expertly crafted with a pointed snout, long limbs and sculpted brown fur. The snarling lycanthrope is a formidable foe but the crescent-shaped wounds on his chest reveal the true victor of tonight’s duel. Set on an intricate base, these enduring rivals clash atop a dilapidated pillar, strewn with rubble and shattered glass.
- The Special Edition Marvel Moon Knight Premium Format Figure features an alternative Werewolf by Night head sculpt with a classic Jack Russell portrait. Paying tribute to the character's distinctive, original look, this additional portrait features smaller ears and a shorter muzzle.
- The Marvel Moon Knight Premium Format Figure is available to pre-order now from Sideshow.com and retails for $805.
