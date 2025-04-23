“Daredevil: Born Again” Executive Producers Tease Going From a Greek Tragedy to a Greek Epic in Season 2
Dario Scardapane and Sana Amanat on how Season 2 will be a reversal on Season 1 in a couple of notable ways.
With Daredevil: Born Again‘s first season recently concluded, the show’s executive producers are teasing what to expect in Season 2, which is currently filming.
What’s Happening:
- In the latest episode of the Official Marvel Podcast, Born Again EPs Dario Scardapane and Sana Amanat previewed what’s in store when the show returns in 2026. [Spoilers follow for Daredevil: Born Again’s Season 1 finale]
- The first season of Born Again concluded with Wilson Fisk going full Kingpin in his new role as Mayor of New York City, declaring Martial Law in the city. Fisk also made all vigilantism in the city illegal, using his Anti-Vigilantism Task Force as his violent, unregulated fist to enforce that rule. Matt Murdock/Daredevil meanwhile was reunited with Karen Page, and began to gather a small group – at least it’s small for now – to stand up in opposition against Fisk.
- On the Marvel podcast, Scardapane remarked, “In many ways, the first season is a Greek tragedy. The villain rose to power. Society has crumbled. The hero has been, for lack of a better word, beaten, right? Season 2 is what I would call a Greek epic. We're not going into comedy. We're going into the idea that the hero returns and sets things right."
- Scardapane noted “At the end of this season, [Matt] declares, ‘This is a city without fear. This is a city that its people is its strength.’ We're going to see that. That's what's coming next. We can all feel it. And it's going bigger and more writ large than I think Daredevil has ever gone before."
- The showrunner added, “The craziest thing that happened over the course of making Season 2 is the seeds of where Season 2 goes are in Season 1. It's been really cool to see this show wants to go to a [certain] place."
- In Season 1, Matt had initially quit being Daredevil, with it taking many episodes for him to put the costume back on again. Scardapane said, “If Season 1 was Matt Murdock - ‘there is no Daredevil,’ Season 2 is Daredevil… ‘Where is Matt Murdock?’"
- Amanat said that what had also been exciting for them is that they were “looking at Season 1 and Season 2 as Part One and Part Two, because the story doesn't really finish right now, and we're filming Season 2 right now, which is amazing. We're in the thick of it, and it is a continuation of these two character stories."
- Amanat added that Season 2 “very much feels like a bigger and epic saga, because we're not done yet."
- You can hear more from Scadapane and Amanat, as they dig into how Season 1 concluded, on the full episode of the Official Marvel Podcast.
