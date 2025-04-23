Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea Disney Cruse Line Info Revealed for 2026

For the first time, Marvel Day at Sea will be available from Port of Galveston in Texas.

Disney Cruise Line has revealed details for Marvel Day at Sea and Pixar Day at Sea cruises for 2026, including the Marvel-themed trip departing out of the Port of Galveston in Texas for the first time.

For the first time, the Marvel Day at Sea experiences will be available on Disney Magic voyages out of the Port of Galveston, starting in January 2026.

That same month, Pixar Day at Sea meanwhile will make its return to the Disney Fantasy out of Port Canaveral, Florida.

For the Marvel Day at Sea voyages, select four- and five-night Disney Magic sailings will be available, which include Marvel-themed entertainment for the whole family, plus character encounters and special themed dining and merchandise.

Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, Loki and Black Panther are among the dozens of Marvel heroes and villains that can be seen on the Disney Magic during Marvel Day at Sea in 2026.

In Fathoms, a big-band, star-spangled tribute to Captain America will unfold with a special USO show, featuring vintage dance numbers and an appearance from Cap himself.

Recruits of Wakanda will convene in the atrium for warrior training with the mighty Okoye, General of the Dora Milaje.

For aspiring young heroes, themed youth activities like the Avengers Training Initiative offer the chance to test superhero skills.

Classic Disney characters will also join in the heroics as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends dress up in their favorite Marvel gear during Mickey and Minnie’s Super Hero Celebration.

The voyage will include Marvel Heroes Unite, the signature nighttime spectacular on the upper decks, which includes stunts, special effects and fireworks at sea.

For 2026, Pixar Day at Sea is available on select five-night Disney Fantasy sailings out of Port Canaveral, Florida, with experiences based on Pixar films like Toy Story, Monsters, Inc.,The Incredibles, Inside Out, and Coco.

The experiences include the Hey Howdy Breakfast, a musical breakfast themed to Toy Story .

. On the upper decks is Crush’s Totally Awesome Pool Party, full of dances and games led by Crush’s Pixar Party Patrol.

You can don your best Pixar fashion and strut your stuff for the ultimate critic, Edna Mode, during Edna Mode’s Style on Parade.

Anyone Can Cook is a live cooking demonstration with Disney Chefs, inspired by Ratatouille , and featuring, as a dish… Ratatouille, naturally.

At night, you'll find the Pixar Pals Celebration on the upper decks.

