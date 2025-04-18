Disney Adventure Gets Ready for Float Out in Milestone Moment
2025 is a big year for Disney Cruise Line, and one of the newest ships in the fleet is nearing a major milestone in it’s construction progress ahead of its debut later this year.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line Singapore’s IG account has teased a major milestone in the construction of one of the newest ships in the fleet, the Disney Adventure.
- The massive ship, originally acquired mid-construction by Disney, is ready to be floated out of the shipyard.
- This is the major step in the construction process that marks the time when the ship leaves dry land and becomes waterborne for the first time, and often takes place during ceremonies celebrating and commemorating that event.
- While the image shared by the Cruise Line shows the ship in water, the caption reads: “We’re getting ready for something magical. Here’s a sneak peek" implying that the float out celebration is near.
- Setting sail later this year, the Disney Adventure will be the first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia.
- Singapore’s strategic location, world-class air connectivity, and port infrastructure make it a thriving cruise hub in Asia.
- As part of a collaborative effort between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board, the Disney Adventure will operate from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore for a minimum of five years, underlining the long-term commitment to this partnership and the Asian cruise market.
- Disney Cruise Line guests can look forward to an exceptional experience anchored in world-class entertainment, themed dining and artful accommodations.
- On the Disney Adventure, this magic will come alive through seven uniquely themed areas: Disney Imagination Garden, Toy Story Place, San Fransokyo Street, Town Square, Wayfinder Bay, Disney Discovery Reef and Marvel Landing.
- In a first for Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Adventure will include three all-new Disney attractions on the upper decks in an adventure zone that celebrates the larger-than-life personalities from the Marvel Universe. One of the attractions will be Ironcycle Test Run – the longest roller coaster at sea. Guests can also look forward to a remarkable spread of dining options comprising not just international favorites but also world-renowned Asian cuisine. Showstopping Broadway-style entertainment will dazzle in an all-new musical spectacular, “Remember," developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure, and there will be numerous luxurious and comfortable stateroom types for guests to retreat and unwind in.
- The Disney Adventure will set sail on its maiden voyage on December 15, 2025 from Singapore. Guests can book new sail dates between April and September 2026. For more information, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.
