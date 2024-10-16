Disney Adventure Reveals New Stateroom Categories, Configurations, And Themes

Disney Cruise Line has been revealing all the details about the new Disney Adventure, setting sail out of Singapore next year, including those long-awaited Stateroom details!

What’s Happening:

As part of the grand reveal of the amenities and offerings on the new Disney Adventure, we are also getting our first glimpse at the staterooms aboard the massive new ship.

There will be a new variety of stateroom categories and configurations, including both inside and oceanview rooms. New for the Disney Adventure, guests can also enjoy new premium Garden View or Reef View staterooms, overlooking either Disney Imagination Garden

Traditional oceanview staterooms will also be available, with or without a verandah.

A selection of inside and oceanview staterooms will also be appointed with four single beds, designed for groups of friends traveling together.

Similar to other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, most staterooms include: Signature Split-Bathroom concept, with a sink and shower in one room and sink and toilet in the other, so two people can get ready at once. Elevated bed frames, to allow under-bed storage Friendly and attentive stateroom hosts providing housekeeping services, including nightly turndown service. Complimentary room service 24 hours per day Menu of complimentary baby and toddler essentials will be available upon request, including cribs, bottle warmers, diaper disposal units, and bottle sterilizers.

Staterooms will also feature themes and artwork featuring Disney, Pixar, or Marvel

Concierge family stateroom guests will be welcomed to their stateroom that is adorned with shining brass details and gilded artwork celebrating the grandeur and elegance of the world of Asgard in Marvel Studios’ Thor films, or the Sultan’s Palace from Aladdin.

films, or the Sultan’s Palace from In addition to the primary living space, these rooms will feature a secondary bedroom with ensuite bathroom and private entrance, and many will provide a spacious extended verandah.

Concierge guests can choose from a variety of inside and oceanview staterooms, with select rooms offering enchanting views of Disney Imagination Garden. There will also be a selection of Moana -inspired concierge staterooms at the back of the ship with extended verandahs offering views of the sea and the open oasis of Wayfinder Bay.

-inspired concierge staterooms at the back of the ship with extended verandahs offering views of the sea and the open oasis of Wayfinder Bay. Concierge suites will offer modern open-concept designs and one-bedroom layouts. Each will offer ocean views and will accommodate at least five guests and feature artwork and design details inspired by favorite films including Aladdin, The Little Mermaid , and The Avengers.

and Royal suites inspired by Frozen will feature a spacious living room, a dining area with bar, a large main bedroom, a kids’ room with bunk beds, two ensuite bathrooms and an extended verandah with private whirlpool and lounge chairs. Each themed Royal Suite will neighbor a one-bedroom sister suite, which can be booked separately or connected together to accommodate larger groups.

will feature a spacious living room, a dining area with bar, a large main bedroom, a kids’ room with bunk beds, two ensuite bathrooms and an extended verandah with private whirlpool and lounge chairs. Each themed Royal Suite will neighbor a one-bedroom sister suite, which can be booked separately or connected together to accommodate larger groups. Two new spa suites will offer Disney Cruise Line’s most premium and customizable spa experiences ever, offering indoor and outdoor areas with ocean views. The Practically Perfect Spa Suite is themed to Mary Poppins, and the Hopps Haven Spa Suite is inspired by Zootopia.

and the Hopps Haven Spa Suite is inspired by The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.

Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.

