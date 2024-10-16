New Concept Art, Details for San Fransokyo Street and Wayfinder Bay Aboard Disney Adventure Released

Today, the Disney Parks Blog is sharing a ton of new details about the upcoming Disney Adventure, including some of the family fun found on the ship.
San Fransokyo Street:
- One of the seven themed areas of the Disney Adventure is San Fransokyo Street.
- This vibrant street market will feature family entertainment such as interactive games, the Big Hero Arcade activities, shops, and Baymax Cinemas.
- Guests may even encounter Baymax himself.
- The Big Hero Arcade will be home to the Hiro Training Zone.
- Described as an “active, full-body experience,” this trainer will have groups of four running, dodging, and blocking along a high-tech gaming floor.
- Other games include:
- Super Fred Kaiju Chaos
- Go Go Racers
- Honey Lemon Chem-Ball Blast
- Wasabi Speed Slice
Wayfinder Bay:
- Another family-centric area of the ship will be Wayfinder Bay.
- Located at the back of the ship, the relaxing pool area is said to feature stunning views of the seas — as well as some plush seating to better take it all in.
- The Voyager Bar at Wayfinder Bay will also serve frosty beverages for those of all ages.
- The area also houses a jumbo LED screen and a wading pool that doubles as a performance venue for live shows and “interactive events” such as “Moana: Call of the Sea.”
- The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.
- Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.
