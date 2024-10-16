New Concept Art, Details for San Fransokyo Street and Wayfinder Bay Aboard Disney Adventure Released

One will feature the Hiro Training Zone while the other includes a Moana "interactive event."

Today, the Disney Parks Blog is sharing a ton of new details about the upcoming Disney Adventure, including some of the family fun found on the ship.

San Fransokyo Street:

One of the seven themed areas of the Disney Adventure is San Fransokyo Street .

This vibrant street market will feature family entertainment such as interactive games, the Big Hero Arcade activities, shops, and Baymax Cinemas.

activities, shops, and Guests may even encounter Baymax himself.

The Big Hero Arcade will be home to the Hiro Training Zone .

. Described as an “active, full-body experience,” this trainer will have groups of four running, dodging, and blocking along a high-tech gaming floor.

Other games include: Super Fred Kaiju Chaos Go Go Racers Honey Lemon Chem-Ball Blast Wasabi Speed Slice



Wayfinder Bay:

Another family-centric area of the ship will be Wayfinder Bay.

Located at the back of the ship, the relaxing pool area is said to feature stunning views of the seas — as well as some plush seating to better take it all in.

The Voyager Bar at Wayfinder Bay will also serve frosty beverages for those of all ages.

The area also houses a jumbo LED screen and a wading pool that doubles as a performance venue for live shows and “interactive events” such as “Moana: Call of the Sea.”

The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.

Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.

