Disney Adventure Unveils Toy Story Place Details, Confirms Other Signature Spaces For Kids

The Toy Story-themed water play area will feature slides, slashing, and so much more.

Like all of Disney Cruise Line’s ships, the Disney Adventure will feature several kids-only spaces when it sets sail next year — as well as a Toy Story-inspired family entertainment spot.

Being a kid on the Disney Adventure:

As the Disney Parks Blog confirms, the Disney Adventure will including Disney Cruise Line’s signature kids spaces: it’s a small world nursery Oceaneer Club Edge Vibe

In these areas, young guests can play, watch movies, game, and meet some of their favorite Disney characters.

At Disney’s Oceaneer Club, kids can enjoy such features as Fairytale Hall, Andy’s Toy Box, Marvel WEB Workshop, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, and Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck.

Toy Story Place:

But there’s even more fun to explore on the Adventure.

Toy Story Place will be located on the upper decks of the ship.

will be located on the upper decks of the ship. Described as a “larger-than-life toy land,” the area will include: Sunnyside Family Pool Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides The Flying Saucer Splash Zone The Toy Story Splash Pad Several whirlpool spas

The area will also include some dining options.

First up, Pizza Planet will be a quick-service eatery with both a walk-up window and a small dining area.

will be a quick-service eatery with both a walk-up window and a small dining area. Meanwhile, Wheezy’s Freezies will serve refreshing treats.

will serve refreshing treats. The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.

Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.

If you’re looking to book your sailing on this ship or any other in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More Disney Adventure: