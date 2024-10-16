Disney Adventure Unveils Toy Story Place Details, Confirms Other Signature Spaces For Kids

Like all of Disney Cruise Line’s ships, the Disney Adventure will feature several kids-only spaces when it sets sail next year — as well as a Toy Story-inspired family entertainment spot.
Being a kid on the Disney Adventure:
- As the Disney Parks Blog confirms, the Disney Adventure will including Disney Cruise Line’s signature kids spaces:
- it’s a small world nursery
- Oceaneer Club
- Edge
- Vibe
- In these areas, young guests can play, watch movies, game, and meet some of their favorite Disney characters.
- At Disney’s Oceaneer Club, kids can enjoy such features as Fairytale Hall, Andy’s Toy Box, Marvel WEB Workshop, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, and Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck.
Toy Story Place:
- But there’s even more fun to explore on the Adventure.
- Toy Story Place will be located on the upper decks of the ship.
- Described as a “larger-than-life toy land,” the area will include:
- Sunnyside Family Pool
- Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides
- The Flying Saucer Splash Zone
- The Toy Story Splash Pad
- Several whirlpool spas
- The area will also include some dining options.
- First up, Pizza Planet will be a quick-service eatery with both a walk-up window and a small dining area.
- Meanwhile, Wheezy’s Freezies will serve refreshing treats.
- The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.
- Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.
- If you’re looking to book your sailing on this ship or any other in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
More Disney Adventure:
- Disney has also given a first look at some of the stage shows that will be performing on the Disney Adventure.
- The dining experience locations for the ship were also revealed, including a premium dining location inspired by Monsters Inc.
- For family fun, there’s San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, and more.
- Elsewhere, it was revealed that the Disney Adventure will feature Disney Cruise Line’s first rollercoaster, as well as other Marvel-themed attractions.
- Of course, there will also be adult-centric areas, such as the Buccaneer Bar and Spellbound lounge.
