Marvel Attractions Revealed for Disney Adventure Ship Including Disney Cruise Line’s First Rollercoaster

This morning, Disney Cruise Line is sharing a closer look at the Disney Adventure ship, including some of the new attractions coming to the Marvel-themed area of the ship.
What’s happening:
- As previously announced, the Disney Adventure will feature seven themed areas and tons of entertainment.
- In August, we got a closer look at Disney Imagination Garden.
- Now, the Disney Parks Blog is sharing new details about some of the massive ship’s other areas and features — starting with some of Marvel Landing’s features.
Marvel Landing Attractions:
- Marvel Landing aboard the Disney Adventure will host Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever rollercoaster.
- Ironcycle Test Run will take riders around a high-speed circuit on an Ironcycle prototype vehicle.
- This ride will be suspended up to 30 feet above the upper deck and will be the longest roller coaster at sea.
- Although the coaster’s name may call to mind the popular TRON coasters at Shanghai Disneyland and Magic Kingdom, concept art for Ironcycle Test Run shows a ride vehicle that allow for a more relaxed posture than those other “cycle” rides.
- However, this coaster won’t be the only Marvel attraction on board
- Pym Quantum Racers will put passengers behind the wheel of modified mini-cards and send them around a toy set track that features a variety of both undersized and oversized obstacles.
- Additionally, Groot Galaxy Spin is said to include “ high-soaring feats and bass-boosted beats.”
- The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.
- Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.
More Disney Adventure:
- Disney has also given a first look at some of the stage shows that will be performing on the Disney Adventure.
- The dining experience locations for the ship were also revealed, including a premium dining location inspired by Monsters Inc.
- For family fun, there’s San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, and more.
- Meanwhile, there are also kids-only spaces aboard the Disney Adventure as well as a Toy Story-themed water play area.
- Of course, there will also be adult-centric areas, such as the Buccaneer Bar and Spellbound lounge.
