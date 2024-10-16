Marvel Attractions Revealed for Disney Adventure Ship Including Disney Cruise Line’s First Rollercoaster

Attractions themed to Pym technology and Groot will also be featured in the Marvel Landing area of the ship.

This morning, Disney Cruise Line is sharing a closer look at the Disney Adventure ship, including some of the new attractions coming to the Marvel-themed area of the ship.

What's happening:

As previously announced, the Disney Adventure will feature seven themed areas

In August, we got a closer look at Disney Imagination Garden

Now, the Disney Parks Blog

Marvel Landing Attractions:

aboard the Disney Adventure will host Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever rollercoaster. Ironcycle Test Run will take riders around a high-speed circuit on an Ironcycle prototype vehicle.

will take riders around a high-speed circuit on an Ironcycle prototype vehicle. This ride will be suspended up to 30 feet above the upper deck and will be the longest roller coaster at sea.

Although the coaster’s name may call to mind the popular TRON coasters at Shanghai Disneyland and Magic Kingdom

However, this coaster won’t be the only Marvel attraction on board

Pym Quantum Racers will put passengers behind the wheel of modified mini-cards and send them around a toy set track that features a variety of both undersized and oversized obstacles.

will put passengers behind the wheel of modified mini-cards and send them around a toy set track that features a variety of both undersized and oversized obstacles. Additionally, Groot Galaxy Spin is said to include “ high-soaring feats and bass-boosted beats.”

is said to include “ high-soaring feats and bass-boosted beats.” The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.

Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.

