Disney Imagination Garden Aboard Disney Adventure to Feature Avengers Show, Castle Mural, Garden View Staterooms, and More

New details about one of Disney Cruise Line’s upcoming ships has been revealed — including a unique “Pool” that will debut aboard the Disney Adventure.

What’s Happening:

This morning, the Disney Parks Blog

As a reminder, this is the new ship that will call Singapore its home port and was purchased by the Disney Cruise Line after the company that originally ordered the vessel declared bankruptcy.

New concept art for the Adventure depicts the unique Disney Imagination Garden part of the ship — which is one of seven

As you can see from the art, Garden View staterooms will also be available on the Disney Adventure.

Features of Disney Imagination Garden:

Disney Imagination Garden will “transport guests into the pages of well-loved Disney stories alongside their favorite characters.”

This open-air space will also serve as both the emotional heart and central hub of the ship.

In the garden, guests will find paper cut-out styled landscapes.

Among these features, guests may also spot characters, iconography, and Easter eggs inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel

One key topiary will feature Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, who will reside at the top of the grand staircase.

This courtyard will also feature a three-deck-tall storybook castle showpiece.

As Disney explains, this art was inspired by both real and imagined castles, with nods to the Walt Disney Pictures castle Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris Rapunzel’s castle Sketches by Disney artists such as Herbert Ryman, Frank Armitage and Eyvind Earle.



Garden Stage and Avengers Assemble:

Also in Disney Imagination Garden will be the Garden Stage.

This will host live entertainment, including Avengers Assemble — an action-packed signature show featuring Marvel characters.

In fact, as announced by the Disney Parks Blog

Recently, Deadpool arrived in Disney Parks including Disney California Adventure

He also popped up during the Disney Experiences Showcase during D23

Other characters to be featured in Avengers Assemble include Spider-Man Iron Man Captain America Black Widow Thor Black Panther The Scarlet Witch Ms. Marvel Loki Red Skull Taskmaster and more

Avengers Assemble will also include a three-deck-high LED screens, special effects, and “innovative theatrical tools.”

Discover the Disney Imagination Garden, one of seven themed areas, coming to the @disneycruise Adventure 🌱✨https://t.co/bwWLhCC1vn pic.twitter.com/4z8qOfKFkC — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 20, 2024

Quick-Service Dining:

Lastly, Disney Imagination Garden will also host two quick-service dining locations: Mowgli’s Eatery Gramma Tala’s Kitchen

These locations are inspired by The Jungle Book and Moana

At Mowgli’s Eatery, guests will find Indian cuisine, including vegetarian and regional dishes (with a Disney “twist”).

Meanwhile, Gramma Tala’s Kitchen will service an imaginative menu showcasing diverse flavors from around the Pacific and Asia.

The Disney Adventure will set sail in 2025. While booking information isn’t available yet, if you’d like to take a Disney Cruise vacation, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.