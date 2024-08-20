Disney Imagination Garden Aboard Disney Adventure to Feature Avengers Show, Castle Mural, Garden View Staterooms, and More

New details about one of Disney Cruise Line’s upcoming ships has been revealed — including a unique “Pool” that will debut aboard the Disney Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- This morning, the Disney Parks Blog shared a new look at the Disney Adventure.
- As a reminder, this is the new ship that will call Singapore its home port and was purchased by the Disney Cruise Line after the company that originally ordered the vessel declared bankruptcy.
- New concept art for the Adventure depicts the unique Disney Imagination Garden part of the ship — which is one of seven themed areas aboard.
- As you can see from the art, Garden View staterooms will also be available on the Disney Adventure.
Features of Disney Imagination Garden:
- Disney Imagination Garden will “transport guests into the pages of well-loved Disney stories alongside their favorite characters.”
- This open-air space will also serve as both the emotional heart and central hub of the ship.
- In the garden, guests will find paper cut-out styled landscapes.
- Among these features, guests may also spot characters, iconography, and Easter eggs inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel.
- One key topiary will feature Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, who will reside at the top of the grand staircase.
- This courtyard will also feature a three-deck-tall storybook castle showpiece.
- As Disney explains, this art was inspired by both real and imagined castles, with nods to the
- Walt Disney Pictures castle
- Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris
- Rapunzel’s castle
- Sketches by Disney artists such as Herbert Ryman, Frank Armitage and Eyvind Earle.
Garden Stage and Avengers Assemble:
- Also in Disney Imagination Garden will be the Garden Stage.
- This will host live entertainment, including Avengers Assemble — an action-packed signature show featuring Marvel characters.
- In fact, as announced by the Disney Parks Blog, Deadpool will make his DCL debut as part of the new show.
- Recently, Deadpool arrived in Disney Parks including Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.
- He also popped up during the Disney Experiences Showcase during D23.
- Other characters to be featured in Avengers Assemble include
- Spider-Man
- Iron Man
- Captain America
- Black Widow
- Thor
- Black Panther
- The Scarlet Witch
- Ms. Marvel
- Loki
- Red Skull
- Taskmaster
- and more
- Avengers Assemble will also include a three-deck-high LED screens, special effects, and “innovative theatrical tools.”
Quick-Service Dining:
- Lastly, Disney Imagination Garden will also host two quick-service dining locations:
- Mowgli’s Eatery
- Gramma Tala’s Kitchen
- These locations are inspired by The Jungle Book and Moana respectively.
- At Mowgli’s Eatery, guests will find Indian cuisine, including vegetarian and regional dishes (with a Disney “twist”).
- Meanwhile, Gramma Tala’s Kitchen will service an imaginative menu showcasing diverse flavors from around the Pacific and Asia.
The Disney Adventure will set sail in 2025. While booking information isn’t available yet, if you’d like to take a Disney Cruise vacation, we recommend our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
