New Details Revealed About Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Adventure, Setting Sail Next Year Out of Singapore

Brand new details have been revealed about Disney Cruise Line’s ship to homeport in Asia, Disney Adventure. Next year, travelers can embark on a vacation at sea when Disney Adventure sets sail out of Singapore.

What's Happening:

Sailing from Singapore in 2025, the one-of-a-kind Disney Adventure will offer families throughout the region the ultimate vacation at sea.

The first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia will be a destination itself, sailing on three- and four-night voyages designed with magical days at sea and filled with immersive storytelling and captivating entertainment like only Disney can do.

New Areas to Discover Aboard the Disney Adventure:

The Disney Adventure will be both a journey and a destination, a voyage of limitless possibilities that brings to vibrant life the core pillars of Disney storytelling.

Through the magic of imagination, discovery, fantasy and — of course — adventure, guests will embark on voyages to seven uniquely themed areas, each teeming with dozens of incredible characters and unforgettable experiences, without ever leaving the ship.

The power of imagination, which opens doors to new adventures and emboldens dreamers to create magic of their own, will captivate guests from the moment they enter Disney Imagination Garden.

Disney Imagination Garden will be the emotional heart of the Disney Adventure, an enchanted valley, charming garden and open-air performance venue all in one. Inspired by 100 years of heroic and heartwarming Disney adventures — from Moana

The spirit of discovery will inspire guests to chase the horizon, to see how far they can go, and to encounter surprising worlds beyond their own in the dynamic realms of Disney Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street and Wayfinder Bay.

At Disney Discovery Reef, families will shop and dine in an ethereal and ever-changing retreat evoking favorite aquatic characters and nautical stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, including "The Little Mermaid," Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo and Luca.

Inspired by the eclectic world of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Big Hero 6, San Fransokyo Street will be a family entertainment area pulsing with the energy and atmosphere of a vibrant street market and boasting an assortment of interactive games and activities, shops, cinemas and more.

At Wayfinder Bay, guests will be called by "the line where the sky meets the sea" to an open-air oasis under the sun, where relaxation and exclusive entertainment await. The sophisticated yet casual poolside retreat will reflect the Pacific Islands-inspired artistry of Disney Animation's Moana, offering some of the most stunning views of the sea and sky aboard the Disney Adventure.

The magic of fantasy draws on hopes, dreams and wishes to create whimsical new worlds from many of Disney’s most beloved and timeless stories, with fairytales made real in the enchanting and expansive Town Square.

Town Square will be a celebration of Disney royals — a magical land dedicated to those who wish upon a star hoping their dreams will come true. This fantastical forest filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues will exude the enchanting feeling of summer in full bloom with nods to Tangled, Cinderella, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Frog, and more.

The heart of every Disney adventure is the irresistible thrill and joyful delight of boldly embarking on new and exciting experiences, a feeling guests will dare to discover within Marvel Landing and Toy Story Place.

At Marvel Landing, heroes will unite in a destination for fans of all ages. As a celebration of Marvel's larger-than-life personalities, this area will offer Avengers-level adventure, with all-new attractions and experiences that showcase imaginative representations of guests' favorite Super Heroes.

Toy Story Place will inspire guests to explore, create, connect and have fun in a whimsical, interactive play land with themed food venues and water play areas, where the world of Pixar's Toy Story movies and shorts springs to life in surprising and inventive ways.

Where Magic Meets the Sea:

The Disney Adventure will offer guests a Disney Cruise Line vacation on a grand scale, including the hallmarks of every Disney cruise – fun and relaxation for everyone onboard, incredible dining, world-class entertainment and exceptional guest service.

Every sailing will include an endless array of indoor and outdoor fun, with exciting attractions, interactive play areas, fun in the sun and special entertainment, plus so much more for families to enjoy together.

Young cruisers will have the time of their lives with dedicated spaces and clubs for kids, tweens and teens, while adults relax and unwind with premium dining, lounge and spa experiences.

A highlight of every Disney cruise vacation is the world-class entertainment that brings the ship to life.

Throughout the Disney Adventure, guests will enjoy unforgettable character encounters, dazzling stage shows brimming with Disney songs and characters, signature events, first-run films, karaoke and game shows.

Guests aboard the Disney Adventure will also enjoy the exceptional dining and impeccable service that Disney Cruise Line is known for.

Guests will indulge in a collection of imaginative restaurants where dinner is more than a meal — it’s a chance to feast on favorite Disney stories through immersive theming and distinctly Disney entertainment.

Guests will be accompanied by the same dedicated service team throughout the voyage, adding a level of familiarity and attention to their dining experience.

When it’s time to rest, guests will retreat to well-appointed staterooms complete with special Disney touches and family-friendly conveniences, such as Disney Cruise Line’s signature split-bath concept, which allows two people to get ready at once.

The Disney Adventure will also feature extensive concierge accommodations, providing ultimate luxury and a heightened level of personalized service and convenience, including access to exclusive areas and amenities such as a private indoor lounge, an expansive sundeck with a pool and whirlpools, high-end shopping venues, and dedicated spa and fitness facilities.

A New Adventure on the Horizon:

Beginning in 2025, the Disney Adventure will sail three- and four-night cruises from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years as part of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board.

Singapore’s strategic location, world-class air connectivity and port infrastructure make it a thriving cruise hub in Southeast Asia, a diverse region that is home to over 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Disney Cruise Line estimates the passenger capacity of the 208,000-gross-ton Disney Adventure to be approximately 6,700 with around 2,500 crew members.

More details about the maiden voyage and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.

What They're Saying:

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line: “We’re bringing the magic of Disney Cruise Line to Asia for the first time ever, and we want to give our guests the cruise relaxation and Disney fun they can only experience aboard one of our ships. When they set sail on the Disney Adventure, guests will find incredible, immersive areas that bring the worlds of Disney, Pixar and Marvel to life in ways like never before – and these uniquely Disney experiences will inspire families to reconnect, recharge and make unforgettable memories that they’ll cherish forever.”