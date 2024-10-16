New Stage Show Starring Wall-E and Eve Coming to Disney Adventure Ship

Disney Cruise Line is sharing a closer look at the Disney Adventure ship, including some of the new stage shows that will debut onboard.
Disney Adventure Entertainment:
- This morning, the Disney Parks Blog is sharing new details about the Disney Adventure and the entertainment on the ship.
- Guests on the Disney Adventure can enjoy an all new stage show called “Remember” coming to the Walt Disney Theater.
- This new heartfelt show stars Wall-E and Eve as well as characters from Coco, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and other classics.
- Also coming to the Walt Disney Theater is the fleet favorite “Disney Seas the Adventure,” which serves as a “musical journey through beloved stories featuring iconic Disney songs and characters.”
- Over in Disney Imagination Garden, the Garden Stage will host a variety of shows, including the previously-announced Avengers Assemble! as well as
- Let’s Set Sail (a high-energy dance party on embarkation day)
- Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen
- Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party
- Baymax Super Exercise Expo
- The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.
- Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.
More Disney Adventure:
- It was also revealed that the Disney Adventure will feature Disney Cruise Line’s first rollercoaster, as well as other Marvel-themed attractions.
- The dining experience locations for the ship were also revealed, including a premium dining location inspired by Monsters Inc.
- For family fun, there’s San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, and more.
- Meanwhile, there are also kids-only spaces aboard the Disney Adventure as well as a Toy Story-themed water play area.
- Of course, there will also be adult-centric areas, such as the Buccaneer Bar and Spellbound lounge.
