New Stage Show Starring Wall-E and Eve Coming to Disney Adventure Ship

Plus, a "fleet favorite" show and other entertainment will be available on the Singapore-based cruise ship.

Disney Cruise Line is sharing a closer look at the Disney Adventure ship, including some of the new stage shows that will debut onboard.

Disney Adventure Entertainment:

This morning, the Disney Parks Blog

Guests on the Disney Adventure can enjoy an all new stage show called “ Remember ” coming to the Walt Disney Theater.

” coming to the Walt Disney Theater. This new heartfelt show stars Wall-E and Eve as well as characters from Coco , The Little Mermaid , Aladdin , and other classics.

, , , and other classics. Also coming to the Walt Disney Theater is the fleet favorite “ Disney Seas the Adventure ,” which serves as a “musical journey through beloved stories featuring iconic Disney songs and characters.”

,” which serves as a “musical journey through beloved stories featuring iconic Disney songs and characters.” Over in Disney Imagination Garden, the Garden Stage will host a variety of shows, including the previously-announced Avengers Assemble! as well as Let’s Set Sail (a high-energy dance party on embarkation day) Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party Baymax Super Exercise Expo

as well as The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.

Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.

If you're looking to book your sailing on this ship or any other in Disney Cruise Line's fleet

