Disney Adventure to Feature Captain Hook-Themed Bar, Evil Queen Lounge, and More

Whether you want a cocktail, mocktail, beignets, or just want to watch sports, the Disney Adventure has you covered.

In case you didn’t know, the Disney Cruise Line isn’t just for kids or families. With that in mind, the Disney Adventure has unveiled some of the adult-centric areas of the new ship.

Bars and lounges:

Aboard the Disney Adventure, adult guests will find plenty of places to enjoy their vacation.

This includes some of the ship’s themed bars and lounges.

First up, the Buccaneer Bar will be a swashbuckling pub that takes inspiration from Captain Hook.

Next, Spellbound is a lounge inspired by the Evil Queen (from Snow White ).

Lastly, Tiana’s Bayou Lounge will offer up craft cocktails as well as specialty coffees and teas — and, yes, you can also try Tiana’s famous beignets.

Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.

