Disney Adventure to Feature Captain Hook-Themed Bar, Evil Queen Lounge, and More

In case you didn’t know, the Disney Cruise Line isn’t just for kids or families. With that in mind, the Disney Adventure has unveiled some of the adult-centric areas of the new ship.
Bars and lounges:
- Aboard the Disney Adventure, adult guests will find plenty of places to enjoy their vacation.
- This includes some of the ship’s themed bars and lounges.
- First up, the Buccaneer Bar will be a swashbuckling pub that takes inspiration from Captain Hook.
- Here, passengers can enjoy high-end brews, watch live sports, and mingle with their fellow adventurers.
- Next, Spellbound is a lounge inspired by the Evil Queen (from Snow White).
- This detailed but mysterious location will serve “potions” and other cocktails.
- Lastly, Tiana’s Bayou Lounge will offer up craft cocktails as well as specialty coffees and teas — and, yes, you can also try Tiana’s famous beignets.
- The Disney Adventure will set sail for its maiden voyage from its home port in Singapore on December 15th, 2025.
- Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.
More Disney Adventure:
- It was also revealed that the Disney Adventure will feature Disney Cruise Line’s first rollercoaster, as well as other Marvel-themed attractions.
- Disney has also given a first look at some of the stage shows that will be performing on the Disney Adventure.
- The dining experience locations for the ship were also revealed, including a premium dining location inspired by Monsters Inc.
- For family fun, there’s San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, and more.
- Meanwhile, there are also kids-only spaces aboard the Disney Adventure as well as a Toy Story-themed water play area.
