Disney Discovery Reef Aboard The Disney Adventure Celebrates Nautical Stories And Serves As The GatewayTo Fine Dining

Part of the new Disney Adventure is the Disney Discovery Reef neighborhood, celebrating aquatic and nautical stories while serving as the gateway to fine dining aboard the new ship.

One of the neighborhoods aboard the new ship is Disney Discovery Reef, which will feature aquatic and nautical stories in activities, shops, and restaurants, including The Little Mermaid , Lilo & Stitch , Finding Nemo, and Luca .

and . Located toward the back of the ship, Disney Discovery Reef is an open-air space that surrounds guests with vibrant colors and seascapes evoking that of a coral reef, all inspired by concept art from Pixar’s Finding Nemo .

The area will also feature quick service dining locations, including:

Stitch’s ‘Ohana Grill – serves up classic American fare, like burgers and sandwiches, in an area themed to Lilo & Stitch complete with beach-style hangout vibes, and surfing details.

features popular bubble teas in a vibrant neon quick service location themed to Ursula from . Cosmic Kebabs is inspired by Ms. Marvel, and features a menu of pitas and kebabs.

Disney Discovery Reef also leads to some of the premium (read: extra cost) dining experiences aboard the Disney Adventure, leading up to a seaside village between it and Wayfinder Bay in an open-air breezeway.

This area is home to: Palo Trattoria – Keeping the name of Disney Cruise Line’s signature upscale dining, Palo Trattoria offers Italian fare in an adults only area offering a menu of antipasti, pastas, pizzas, seafood, steaks and more with fine Italian wine and bold craft beers. All in a location inspired by a starry dream sequence in Pixar’s Luca . Mike & Sulley’s – Flavors of Asia celebrates Asian cuisine in a dining establishment offering four distinct experiences: A Japanese steakhouse, Teppanyaki room, chic bar with Omakese-style dining, and outdoor sushi and sashimi. The restaurant is inspired by Harryhausen’s, the Japanese-style eatery seen in the classic Pixar film, Monsters, Inc.



Keeping the Luca theme, guests can also enjoy the Palo Cafe, a quaint coffee bar on the cobblestone patio of the Palo Trattoria, or they can head to Taverna Portorosso , an intimate sports bar themed to a rustic bar that might have been found in the seaside Italian town of Portorosso, complete with Red Vespa outside.

Bookings for the ship are scheduled to open on December 10th, 2024 and details on sailing dates will be released on November 14th.

