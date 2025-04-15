Photos/Video: The Food and Entertainment You’ll Find at the Disney Destiny’s Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King Restaurant

You can feel the love and taste the food when the Disney Cruise Line’s new ship sets sail.

At the Disney Destiny Showcase today, Laughing Place got a preview of what guests will find within the walls of Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, when the restaurant opens on the new Disney Cruise Line ship in November.

Let’s start out with a look at the outfits the staff at Pride Lands will wear.

Nearly everything on the tables is themed.

You can purchase collectibles in the form of Timon and a Hyena.

And as for the food at Pride Lands, you can see samples below, starting with the Sweet Potato Lentil and Coconut Soup.

Peri-Peri Shrimp.

Pan-Served Berbere Spiced Roasted Chicken.

Swahili Coconut-Tamarind Red Snapper Filet.

Port Wine Braised Center-Cut Beef Short Rib.

Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

Warm Chocolate Malva Pudding.

Specialty drinks include the alcoholic Can You Feel the Rum Tonight and the non-alcoholic Slimy Yet Satisfying.

As guests dine, an ensemble of live musicians and storytellers will take the stage in the center of the restaurant — complete with tiered risers that evoke African drums — as they present a musical journey through the film’s soundtrack. You can check out a preview of those songs in Laughing Place’s video from the Showcase below.

The Disney Destiny will embark on its maiden voyage on November 20th. For more information about the Disney Destiny or to book a voyage aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with helping you set sail!

