Get a First Look at the Superpowered Merch Coming to the Disney Destiny

With the big Disney Destiny Showcase this morning revealing all sorts of new information about the upcoming addition to the Disney Cruise Line, we also have our first look at some of the exclusive merchandise that will be available on the ship.

What's Happening:

As detailed by Disney Parks Blog

Disney Destiny Inaugural Collection: The ship’s Inaugural Collection items, available for those guests sailing during the ship’s debut season, lean into deep blue, rich purple and gleaming gold hues to reflect the Grand Hall. This assortment includes clothing, water bottles, a Loungefly bag and jewelry, including from Pandora.



Disney Destiny Logo Collection: Relatively subtle imagery can be found among the Disney Destiny Logo Collection, featuring both the Disney Cruise Line logo and a custom line drawing of the bow of the ship



Super Character Collection: This collection leans into the ship’s heroes and villains theme and the emblem of Hero Minnie on the bow filigree, and features art of Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto wearing their superhero best. Plushies, bags, water bottles, pins and morel depict these superpowered versions of the Disney characters.



Disney Destiny Ship Collection: The Disney Destiny Ship Collection includes a themed spirit jersey, ear headband, ornament, beach towel, pin and more, most inspired by the statue of Spider-Man that will adorn the stern.



Disney Destiny DisneyBand+: Beginning in late May, guests who have booked a Disney Destiny vacation can pre-order this brand-new Disney Destiny DisneyBand+ design, which features illustrations of Captain Minnie Mouse and the ship in a classic nautical color scheme.



Guests sailing aboard the Disney Destiny’s maiden voyage on November 20 will have the exclusive opportunity to pre-order a selection of new Disney Destiny merchandise and collector’s items later this summer. More details about this pre-sale event will be shared on maiden voyage guests’ MyReservation page in the coming months.

