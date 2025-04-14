New Art Previews the Puppetry That Will Be Part of the Disney Destiny’s “Disney Hercules” Stage Musical

A song cut from the animated film will also be included in the show.

This morning, as part of the Disney Destiny Showcase, we heard one of the songs from the upcoming ship’s Hercules musical performed live and learned new information about the production, as new imagery from the show was revealed.

What’s Happening:

When the Disney Destiny sets sail this November, Disney Hercules will be one of the headlining shows performed in the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre.

During the presentation, new art was debuted showing the impressive multi-headed Hydra monster that will appear in the show, as seen above. A behind the scenes video also gave us a look at more of the work being done by award-winning puppet designer Michael Curry and how that will be incorporated into the story.

It was revealed that this production will include “Shooting Star," a song first written by Alan Menken and David Zippel for the 1997 Hercules Disney animated movie that didn’t end up making it into the film.

We were also treated to a performance from the show, as actor Corey Bradford sang the signature Hercules song, "Go the Distance."

While a version of a Hercules stage musical was formerly on the Disney Wonder as Hercules: The Muse-ical (where Jennifer Hudson got her start), this upcoming show is all new production.

Disney Hercules will be one of three stage shows coming to the Disney Destiny, along with fan-favorites Frozen: A Musical Spectacular and Disney Seas the Adventure, which features Disney and Pixar characters and signature Disney songs.

will be one of three stage shows coming to the Disney Destiny, along with fan-favorites and , which features Disney and Pixar characters and signature Disney songs. The Disney Destiny will embark on its maiden voyage on November 20th.

