New Disney Destiny Grand Hall Concept Art Highlights Loki Takeover
He won't be the only character who will pop up in the heart of the ship, though.
Today, as part of a Disney Destiny Showcase held aboard the Disney Wish, a new look at the upcoming ship’s Grand Hall was unveiled.
What’s Happening:
- In this new concept art, fans will spot the previously-announced Black Panther statue that will reside near the staircase.
- However, the other notable feature is Loki, who seems to be addressing the guests/subjects as he declares rule over the ship.
- Naturally, this fits perfectly with the ship’s Heroes & Villains theme.
- On that note, Loki won’t be the only character to appear in this part of the ship.
- As the Disney Parks Blog states, legendary villains, rogues and mischief makers from Disney and Marvel lore may pop up.
- And, just as Loki has turned the Hall green in the concept art, the 360-degree lighting effects will react to the presence of various characters.
- The Disney Destiny will embark on its maiden voyage on November 20th.
