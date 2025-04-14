New Look at Doctor Strange-Themed Lounge The Sanctum Coming to Disney Destiny
At the location, guests will enjoy drinks and bites fit for a sorcerer.
During today’s Disney Destiny Showcase, fans got a new look at the Doctor Strange-themed lounge coming to the ship.
What’s Happening:
- When the Disney Destiny sets sail this November, guests will be able to step into The Sanctum.
- This new lounge takes inspiration from the iconic Sanctum Sanctorum as seen in Doctor Strange and other Marvel films.
- Specifically, it takes notes from the New York Sanctum.
- According to the Parks Blog, inside The Sanctum, guests will discover familiar icons such as the Cloak of Levitation and spell books from the library of Kamar-Taj.
- In addition to sharing new concept art for the location, Disney Cruise Line also gave a first look at some of the specialty items that will be available.
- For drinks, two cocktails were revealed:
- Circle of the Cosmos: Brunswick Aces Diamonds Gin, verjus blanc, and fresh lemon juice garnished with a lemon peel spiral
- Vapors of Valtorr: Grey Goose Altius Vodka, ginger beer, fresh lime juice, and butterfly pea flower syrup topped with berry-flavored bubbles
- Beyond these magical elixirs, the lounge will also serve up some delicious stuffed waffles with either custard cream or mixed berry compote.
- The Disney Destiny will embark on its maiden voyage on November 20th.
