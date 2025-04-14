Hero Minnie Makes First Appearance During Disney Destiny Showcase
In addition to being seen on the ship's bow art, guests will get to see her aboard the new ship.
At today’s Disney Destiny Showcase, we got a first look at the Hero Minnie character who will appear on the new Disney Cruise Line ship.
What’s Happening:
- With the Disney Destiny taking on a Heroes & Villains theme, Disney has introduced a heroic Minnie Mouse with the ship.
- Previously, this character was seen on the vessel’s bow art.
- However, we’re now getting a first look at her in the flesh (or fur).
- Hero Minnie made an appearance at today’s Disney Destiny Showcase, held upon sister ship the Disney Wish.
- Of course, guests will be able to encounter her when the Disney Destiny sets sail on November 20th
More Disney Destiny:
- Today also brought a new look at the Doctor Strange themed lounge The Sanctum.
- Follow along with our Showcase adventure over on our live blog.
