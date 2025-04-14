Disney Destiny’s Edna Á La Mode Sweets Will Offer New Treats and Photo Ops Inspired by “The Incredibles” Characters

Get a look at what you’ll find inside the sweet shop on the new Disney Cruise Line ship.
With the Disney Destiny leaning into a heroes and villains theme, the ship’s sweets shop is taking inspiration from characters from The Incredibles, as new details are revealed about Edna Á La Mode Sweets.  

What’s Happening:

  • The new info about Edna Á La Mode was revealed as part of this morning’s Disney Destiny Showcase focused on the new Disney Cruise Line ship.
  • The setting for the sweets dining location is Edna Mode’s lab, here transformed into a one-of-a-kind confectionery. Inspired by Pixar’s 2018 Auntie Edna short film, the lab’s modern sewing equipment will be repurposed as sweet-making mechanisms to entertain baby Jack-Jack.
  • Taking on the signature look of the films, the futuristic design blends techy features with sweet surprises for super fans. A collection of Edna’s sketches and high-fashion artwork will decorate the walls, with the front window showcasing costume models of the latest suits for Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl.
  • A photo op is provided by sculpture of Jack-Jack and Edna working on her cookie recipe.
  • The menu includes handmade gelato, ice cream, candies and specialty treats, including cupcakes inspired by the heroes of the Parr family, gourmet popsicles, homemade chocolate bark and Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.
  • Specialty items include:
    • Violet’s Cupcake – Purple Velvet Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse, purple mirror glaze, sprinkles, and chocolate décor  
    • Mr. Incredible’s Cupcake – Double Chocolate Fudge Cake with chocolate truffle mousse, dark chocolate velvet finish, gold confetti, and chocolate décor
    • Edna À La Mode Cupcake – Vanilla Marble Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse, red mirror glaze, sprinkles, and chocolate décor
    • Elastigirl’s Cupcake – Orange-Almond Cake with raspberry mousse, orange chocolate velvet finish, sprinkles, and chocolate décor

  • Edna À La Mode Shortbread Cookie – Shortbread cookie with vanilla frosting, dulce de leche filling, and chocolate décor  

  • Edna À La Mode Chocolate Bark Postcard (white chocolate, dark chocolate, and chopped cookies ‘n cream cookies) and Jack-Jack Chocolate Bark Postcard (dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and mini chocolate chip cookies)

  • Edna À La Mode Cookies & Cream Cookie – Three-Layer Cookies ‘n Cream Cookie with dulce de leche

