Disney Destiny’s Edna Á La Mode Sweets Will Offer New Treats and Photo Ops Inspired by “The Incredibles” Characters
Get a look at what you’ll find inside the sweet shop on the new Disney Cruise Line ship.
With the Disney Destiny leaning into a heroes and villains theme, the ship’s sweets shop is taking inspiration from characters from The Incredibles, as new details are revealed about Edna Á La Mode Sweets.
What’s Happening:
- The new info about Edna Á La Mode was revealed as part of this morning’s Disney Destiny Showcase focused on the new Disney Cruise Line ship.
- The setting for the sweets dining location is Edna Mode’s lab, here transformed into a one-of-a-kind confectionery. Inspired by Pixar’s 2018 Auntie Edna short film, the lab’s modern sewing equipment will be repurposed as sweet-making mechanisms to entertain baby Jack-Jack.
- Taking on the signature look of the films, the futuristic design blends techy features with sweet surprises for super fans. A collection of Edna’s sketches and high-fashion artwork will decorate the walls, with the front window showcasing costume models of the latest suits for Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl.
- A photo op is provided by sculpture of Jack-Jack and Edna working on her cookie recipe.
- The menu includes handmade gelato, ice cream, candies and specialty treats, including cupcakes inspired by the heroes of the Parr family, gourmet popsicles, homemade chocolate bark and Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.
- Specialty items include:
- Violet’s Cupcake – Purple Velvet Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse, purple mirror glaze, sprinkles, and chocolate décor
- Mr. Incredible’s Cupcake – Double Chocolate Fudge Cake with chocolate truffle mousse, dark chocolate velvet finish, gold confetti, and chocolate décor
- Edna À La Mode Cupcake – Vanilla Marble Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse, red mirror glaze, sprinkles, and chocolate décor
- Elastigirl’s Cupcake – Orange-Almond Cake with raspberry mousse, orange chocolate velvet finish, sprinkles, and chocolate décor
- Edna À La Mode Shortbread Cookie – Shortbread cookie with vanilla frosting, dulce de leche filling, and chocolate décor
- Edna À La Mode Chocolate Bark Postcard (white chocolate, dark chocolate, and chopped cookies ‘n cream cookies) and Jack-Jack Chocolate Bark Postcard (dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and mini chocolate chip cookies)
- Edna À La Mode Cookies & Cream Cookie – Three-Layer Cookies ‘n Cream Cookie with dulce de leche
More from the Disney Destiny:
- Get a First Look at the Superpowered Merch Coming to the Disney Destiny
- New Disney Destiny Grand Hall Concept Art Highlights Loki Takeover
- New Art Previews the Puppetry From Disney Destiny’s “Disney Hercules" Stage Musical
- Hero Minnie Makes First Appearance During Disney Destiny Showcase
- New Look at Doctor Strange-Themed Lounge The Sanctum Coming to Disney Destiny