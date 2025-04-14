Disney Destiny’s Edna Á La Mode Sweets Will Offer New Treats and Photo Ops Inspired by “The Incredibles” Characters

Get a look at what you’ll find inside the sweet shop on the new Disney Cruise Line ship.

With the Disney Destiny leaning into a heroes and villains theme, the ship’s sweets shop is taking inspiration from characters from The Incredibles, as new details are revealed about Edna Á La Mode Sweets.

What’s Happening:

The new info about Edna Á La Mode was revealed as part of this morning’s Disney Destiny Showcase Disney Cruise Line

The setting for the sweets dining location is Edna Mode’s lab, here transformed into a one-of-a-kind confectionery. Inspired by Pixar’s 2018 Auntie Edna short film, the lab’s modern sewing equipment will be repurposed as sweet-making mechanisms to entertain baby Jack-Jack.

short film, the lab’s modern sewing equipment will be repurposed as sweet-making mechanisms to entertain baby Jack-Jack. Taking on the signature look of the films, the futuristic design blends techy features with sweet surprises for super fans. A collection of Edna’s sketches and high-fashion artwork will decorate the walls, with the front window showcasing costume models of the latest suits for Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl.

A photo op is provided by sculpture of Jack-Jack and Edna working on her cookie recipe.

The menu includes handmade gelato, ice cream, candies and specialty treats, including cupcakes inspired by the heroes of the Parr family, gourmet popsicles, homemade chocolate bark and Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums.

Specialty items include: Violet’s Cupcake – Purple Velvet Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse, purple mirror glaze, sprinkles, and chocolate décor Mr. Incredible’s Cupcake – Double Chocolate Fudge Cake with chocolate truffle mousse, dark chocolate velvet finish, gold confetti, and chocolate décor Edna À La Mode Cupcake – Vanilla Marble Sponge Cake with white chocolate mousse, red mirror glaze, sprinkles, and chocolate décor Elastigirl’s Cupcake – Orange-Almond Cake with raspberry mousse, orange chocolate velvet finish, sprinkles, and chocolate décor



Edna À La Mode Shortbread Cookie – Shortbread cookie with vanilla frosting, dulce de leche filling, and chocolate décor

Edna À La Mode Chocolate Bark Postcard (white chocolate, dark chocolate, and chopped cookies ‘n cream cookies) and Jack-Jack Chocolate Bark Postcard (dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and mini chocolate chip cookies)

Edna À La Mode Cookies & Cream Cookie – Three-Layer Cookies ‘n Cream Cookie with dulce de leche

More from the Disney Destiny: