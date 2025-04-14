Get a Taste of De Vil's Piano Lounge Coming to the Disney Destiny

Naturally, Cruella herself stopped by the special event.

When the Disney Destiny sets sail this November, one of the spaces that guests will be able to enjoy is De Vil’s Piano Lounge. In anticipation of the new location, Disney Cruise Line brought a taste of the experience to today’s Disney Destiny Showcase.

Unlike the rest of the Showcase, which was held on the Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line brought some elements of De Vil’s Piano Lounge to Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

There, attendees got to sample some of the beverages that will be served at the ship’s piano lounge location.

Additionally, Cruella herself stopped in to interact with guests and the spot’s pianist.

Of course, some sample decor for the lounge was on hand.

We also got a first in-person look at the De Vil’s cast costumes.

By the way, here’s a look at the concept art for the location:

The Disney Destiny’s maiden voyage is set for November 20th.

