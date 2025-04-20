“Agatha All Along” Cast and Crew Attend Emmy FYC Event in Los Angeles

Series stars Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Sasheer Zamata were in attendance at the event, held yesterday at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

The cast and crew of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along attended an Emmy FYC event yesterday at the DGA Theater in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

As Emmy FYC (for your consideration) season heats up, the stars and some of the creatives behind Agatha All Along stepped out in Los Angeles for a special Q&A and screening.

stepped out in Los Angeles for a special Q&A and screening. In attendance at the DGA Theater were stars Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke and Sasheer Zamata.

Costume Designer Daniel Selon, Composer Michael Paraskevas, Hair Department Head Cindy Welles, Makeup Department Head Vasilios Tanis and Key Makeup Artist Erin LeBre were also in attendance.

​​

Following the red carpet and screening of Episode 107

A reception soon followed with vibrant music and tasty food and drinks.

In Agatha All Along , the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road… All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming exclusively on Disney+

More Disney+ News: