Everything Coming to Disney+ in May 2025

“Doctor Who” and “Andor” will come to a close this month, plus more new Star Wars additions in celebration of May the 4th.

Find something new to watch on Disney+. Disney’s streaming service just announced all of its planned additions for May 2025, including the latest Star Wars animated miniseries Tales of the Underworld, new episodes of Doctor Who and Andor, P.O.V. experiences direct from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, and more. Here are all of next month’s planned additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort – May 4th

Celebrate 70 years of imagination and unforgettable storytelling at Disneyland Park by journeying through Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. This immersive P.O.V. experience invites you to explore Batuu after hours, where droids work diligently, heroes emerge, and the First Order looms around almost every corner.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort – May 4th

Celebrate 70 years of Disneyland imagination with a cinematic ride-along through Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. This P.O.V. journey shows how seven decades of innovation can bring science fiction to life! Your mission begins on Batuu and quickly escalates into a daring escape from the clutches of the First Order. Do you have what it takes to rise with the Resistance?

TV Shows

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld – May 4th

Enter the galaxy’s dangerous underworld in this six-episode journey through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.

Doctor Who May 3rd – Episode 4 at 12 a.m. PT May 10th – Episode 5 at 12 a.m. PT May 17th – Episode 6 at 12 a.m. PT May 24th – Episode 7 at 12 a.m. PT May 31st – Season Finale at 11 a.m. PT

Andor May 6th – Three New Episodes at 6 p.m. PT May 13th – Season Finale at 6 p.m. PT

Tucci in Italy May 19th – All Episodes Streaming



New Library Additions

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – May 1st

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Thursday, May 1st

Rise Up, Sing Out (Shorts) (S2, 7 episodes)

Friday, May 2nd

Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)

Wednesday, May 7th

Friday, May 9th

History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)

The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)

The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)

WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)

Tuesday, May 20th

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, May 28th

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)

Saturday, May 31st

How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)

Daily Live Programming

SC+ – Weekdays at 6 a.m. PT & Weekend mornings

SC+ streams live weekday mornings at 6 a.m. PT with each day’s edition available on demand on Disney+ for 24 hours hosted by Gary Striewski and Randy Scott on weekdays and Hannah Storm and Jay Harris on weekends, delivering a fresh and engaging look at the day’s top sports moments.

Hulu ESPN Content on Disney+

In May, Disney+ standalone subscribers will have access to a sampling of Hulu and ESPN content. Highlights this month include Hulu series and films alongside ESPN live events, studio shows and original programming:

Series: A Thousand Blows , 9-1-1 : Lonestar , High Potential , It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia , Scandal , White Collar , King of the Hill , and more

, , , , , , , and more Films: Fight Club , Kingsman: The Secret Service , Black Swan , and more

, , , and more Live Events: Day 1 of all PGA TOUR LIVE events, one National Women's Soccer League match, UFC 315 Prelims, and more

Studio Shows: Pardon the Interruption , The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny , ESPNFC , and more

, , , and more ESPN Originals: Vince's Places, P.K.'s Places, E60 Once Upon a Time in Anaheim, No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers, select 30 for 30s, and more