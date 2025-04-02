Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane Will Star In New "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld" Series of Animated Shorts On May 4th

In the tradition of "Tales of the Jedi" and "Tales of the Empire."

This morning Lucasfilm made the surprise announcement of a third installment in its “Tales of" anthology series of animated shorts– this time focused on the characters of Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is set to debut on Star Wars Day (May the 4th Be with You) next month, and its trailer is viewable below.

What’s happening:

Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld , a series of six animated shorts that will be released in its entirety for Star Wars Day on Sunday, May the 4th via Disney+.

, a series of six animated shorts that will be released in its entirety for Star Wars Day on Sunday, May the 4th via Disney+. Tales of the Underworld is a follow-up to Tales of the Jedi (2022) and Tales of the Empire (2024), both of which are currently available to stream. While those series focused on the characters of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku ( Jedi ) and Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth ( Empire ), Underworld will feature notorious bounty hunters Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane in three episodes each.

is a follow-up to (2022) and (2024), both of which are currently available to stream. While those series focused on the characters of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku ( ) and Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth ( ), will feature notorious bounty hunters Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane in three episodes each. Voice actors Nika Futterman and Corey Burton will return to voice Ventress and Bane, respectively. Other cast members will include Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is created by Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni ( Star Wars: Ahsoka ), who also serves as supervising director for the series. Executive producers include Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo ( Star Wars: The Clone Wars ), and Carrie Beck ( The Mandalorian ). Screenwriter Matt Michnovetz ( Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Orde r) has written the series.

is created by Lucasfilm’s Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni ( ), who also serves as supervising director for the series. Executive producers include Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo ( ), and Carrie Beck ( ). Screenwriter Matt Michnovetz ( r) has written the series. In addition to the announcement, we got a trailer and poster for the series, both of which are viewable below.

Watch Tales of the Underworld | Official Trailer | Available May 4 on Disney+:

What they're saying:

StarWars.com: “Tales of the Underworld is a six-episode journey following two notorious bounty hunters: former dark side assassin Asajj Ventress as she’s given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, and outlaw Cad Bane as he faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a marshal on the other side of the law."

“Tales of the Underworld is a six-episode journey following two notorious bounty hunters: former dark side assassin Asajj Ventress as she’s given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, and outlaw Cad Bane as he faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a marshal on the other side of the law." “In the new trailer for the series, fans get a glimpse at how Ventress and Bane are surviving in the shadow of the Empire. In a tattered cloak, Ventress — last seen in Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 — ignites her saber to face a mysterious enemy with a red blade while a young Padawan grapples with life after Order 66. And donning his iconic hat, Bane finds himself in another tense blaster fight as steelpeckers circle overhead, a standoff that reminds us of his live-action appearance in The Book of Boba Fett."

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld will debut on Sunday, May the 4th, exclusively via Disney+.