Get A - Taste - of What to Expect in "Tucci in Italy" Thanks to Newly Released Trailer

The new Nat Geo series puts a different spin on his visits to the country.

A new trailer has been released, giving viewers a…taste… of what they can expect to see when acclaimed actor Stanley Tucci takes them through Italy in the new series from National Geographic, Tucci in Italy.

What’s Happening:

A new trailer and key art have been unveiled for the upcoming National Geographic series, Tucci In Italy , ahead of its debut next month.

, ahead of its debut next month. In the series, audiences are invited to take a mouthwatering adventure with acclaimed Academy Award Nominee, Emmy and Golden Globe winning actor Stanley Tucci as he travels across Italy.

The five-part series follows Tucci on a visually stunning and deeply personal exploration of the country’s breathtaking landscapes, rich history, and the complex connections with its food that have shaped each region’s distinct culture and, of course, their iconic pasta.

More than just a travelogue, the series is a rich, narrative-driven exploration that delves deep into the heart of Italy’s culinary traditions. In Tucci in Italy, Tucci meets with locals, chefs, fellow foodies, fishermen, artisans and even cowboys to unearth hidden gems and untold stories, resulting in a curated journey across the full series. With National Geographic’s signature immersive storytelling, the series offers a fresh perspective on both well-loved and undiscovered corners of Italy, blending stunning cinematography with Stanley’s signature wit and charm.

Across five unforgettable episodes, Tucci indulges in a lavish Sienese feast in Tuscany, uncovers futuristic farm-to-table delicacies in Lombardy, and rediscovers the rustic soul of Lazio through its timeless culinary rituals. And for the first time, he visits the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige, where he samples pine needle pesto in the Alpine wonderland and experiences Abruzzo’s wild seafood traditions atop a trabocco, a centuries-old wooden fishing platform. Along the way, Tucci immerses himself in the stories, passion, and traditions that have shaped Italy’s most iconic dishes. This is Italy, as you’ve never seen it before—an intoxicating blend of flavors, history and heartfelt storytelling.

Episodes include:

TUSCANY

Premieres May 18 at 8/7c on National Geographic

Stanley revels in the artistry of the food in this picturesque region. The spirit of culinary creativity is alive in the birthplace of the Renaissance. In Florence, where he spent a memorable year of his youth, he samples a famous, and unexpected, breakfast dish. He heads out on the ranch with traditional Tuscan cowboys and experiences a grand outdoor feast in Siena at the world-famous Palio.

LOMBARDY

Premieres May 18 at 9/8c on National Geographic

Stanley exposes the pioneering spirit of Italy’s industrial heartland, where the cuisine and ingredients are defiantly forward-thinking. He samples a futuristic menu made possible by a space-age farm, taste-tests new dishes at the country’s famed service stations and discovers one of the world’s most expensive ingredients being grown in the shadow of a steel factory.

Premieres May 25 at 8/7c on National Geographic

Stanley delves into the complex identity of Italy’s northernmost region, where many speak German as well as Italian. He samples an unexpectedly delicious hay soup, skis down a mountain to experience Dirndl Day, eats slope-side polenta, and fly-fishes in a glacial river. Along the way, he uncovers a history of border conflict, which has left its mark on the people and their food.

Premieres June 1 at 8/7c on National Geographic

Stanley discovers unexpected delights in this wildest of regions, one he’s never visited before. He explores how the rugged terrain impacts its food and culture. High up in sheep country, he cooks mutton on a traditional barbecue, savors a Sunday lunch with an unexpected French influence, and reveals the surprising—and deliciously sweet—origins of confetti.

Premieres June 8 at 8/7c on National Geographic

Stanley ventures beyond Rome to Lazio’s less visited countryside to understand the relationship between the ancient metropolis and rural heartland. He samples a Roman pizza, porchetta from Ariccia, a rustic fish soup, and a springtime lamb—dishes that share a culinary soul with beautiful ingredients allowed to speak for themselves.

Tucci in Italy premieres May 18th at 8/7c on National Geographic and all episodes stream the next day on Disney+ Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Stanley Tucci: “Italy is a feast for the senses, and Tucci in Italy is an invitation to the table. It’s about more than just the food; it’s about the people, the history, and the passion that makes Italy so special. I hope you’ll join me on this new adventure. I believe that eating well is inspiring, and I hope to inspire viewers to embrace the beauty and richness of Italian culture."