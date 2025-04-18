"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Begins Production on Season Two
The sequel series has been a hit for Disney Channel and Disney+.
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has begun production on their second season.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Channel sequel series has begun shooting its much anticipated second season.
- Wizards Beyond Waverly follows the events of Wizards of Waverly Place, the hit Disney Channel series that brought Selena Gomez into the spotlight.
- The new series follows Justin Russo begrudgingly helping to train a new wizard (brought into his life by his sister Alex), while still protecting his family and the Wizard World.
- When the series premiered last year, it marked Disney Channel’s most watched series premiere on Disney+, so the second season renewal seemed all but guaranteed.
- While no debut date has been set for the second season, the start of production is a very exciting sign.
- The entire first season of Wizards Beyond Waverly is now streaming on Disney+.
