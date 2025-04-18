"Wizards Beyond Waverly Place" Begins Production on Season Two

The sequel series has been a hit for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has begun production on their second season.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Channel sequel series has begun shooting its much anticipated second season.
  • Wizards Beyond Waverly follows the events of Wizards of Waverly Place, the hit Disney Channel series that brought Selena Gomez into the spotlight.
  • The new series follows Justin Russo begrudgingly helping to train a new wizard (brought into his life by his sister Alex), while still protecting his family and the Wizard World.
  • When the series premiered last year, it marked Disney Channel’s most watched series premiere on Disney+, so the second season renewal seemed all but guaranteed.
  • While no debut date has been set for the second season, the start of production is a very exciting sign.
  • The entire first season of Wizards Beyond Waverly is now streaming on Disney+.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
