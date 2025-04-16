New Episodes from Fourth Season of "Big City Greens" Arrive on Disney+

The episodes have arrived just shy of the 100th episode premiere next month.

At long last, Disney+ subscribers can catch up with the latest adventures of Cricket and the rest of the Greens as a number of new episodes (including some that have yet to air on Disney Channel) have arrived on the platform.

What’s Happening:

Several weeks ago, new episodes of the hit Disney Channel series, Big City Greens began to debut, adding to the story building in the 4th season of the acclaimed animated show.

began to debut, adding to the story building in the 4th season of the acclaimed animated show. Now, those episodes (and more!) have arrived on Disney+ for all subscribers of the platform to enjoy.

The new episodes include: Hullabaloo’d / Jaded Dog Proof / Cricket Control April Fool / Good Grief Evil Family / Greens Underground Freebie Frenzy / TP’d Chocolate Santa / Meadow Mania Split Decision / Skipped Over

Devotees may notice that the episodes build up to just shy of the 100th episode of the hit series, which is set to debut on Disney Channel in early May.

They may also notice that the latter two episodes have yet to debut on the network, giving them a jump ahead of the weekly

Big City Greens originally debuted back in June of 2018, and has been making families laugh for four seasons and nearly 100 episodes. It was the No. 2 most-watched kids animated series of 2023, with more than 2 billion hours watched across linear and streaming since it debuted in 2018.

originally debuted back in June of 2018, and has been making families laugh for four seasons and nearly 100 episodes. It was the No. 2 most-watched kids animated series of 2023, with more than 2 billion hours watched across linear and streaming since it debuted in 2018. The series follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green (voiced by co-creator Chris Houghton), a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moved to the big city with his wildly out-of-place family. The show is heavily influenced by creator brothers Shane and Chris Houghton’s childhood growing up in St. Johns, Michigan, a small rural town north of Lansing, also known as the mint capital of the world. Many of the characters are inspired by real-life family members and childhood townsfolk.

The Big City Greens franchise has also expanded with their own feature film, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, which premiered last summer. The series content also extends into many of Disney Branded Television’s hit animated short-form series, including How NOT to Draw, Chibi Tiny Tales and Broken Karaoke. Additionally, the series has collaborated with ESPN NHL Big City Greens Classic events, where a live, animated NHL game telecast, powered by volumetric and motion capture technologies, places the real events of the game into the animated world of Big City Greens.