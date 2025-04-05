Chip Whistler Rounds Up the Gang and Sends The Greens Into Hiding in the Latest "Big City Greens" on Disney Channel

We’ve been teased by the return of Chip Whistler a few times this season, but this episode brings things to a head as he recruits probably the best team he can find, and sends the Greens into hiding.

Evil Family

Devotees may recall that Chip Whistler returned to Big City earlier this season, and we learned all about his return and “happy" life, complete with girlfriend in a new home. And in case you forgot, don’t worry. There will be plenty of exposition as that episode was a hiatus or two ago. Despite the new secret good life, he is still bent on seeking revenge on the Greens and sneaks away to his supervillain lair hidden in his man cave. This leads down to the sewers where he has Wholesome Greg working for him still.

While scheming, Chip explains his latest revelation to Wholesome Greg - that the Greens always win because they are one cohesive family unit.

To start to (forgive the pun) chip away at this solid family unit, Chip decides that he must start recruiting a family of his own, but evil, and start breaking down the Greens’ family. Wholesome Greg has already hired some of the biggest criminals in town - Bella and Bash - and the plan is to start to infiltrate Cricket’s life through his best friend, Remy.

The group has one problem with this plan though - Vasquez. Remy’s ever-loyal bodyguard will surely stop them at a moment’s notice so why even try? Well, they do and they have quite the scheme. Chip and Wholesome Greg drop a letter at the Remington’s door saying that Vasquez has been bodyguarding without an appropriate license, and he must now go to the office to get one.

Almost heartbroken, Vasquez has to leave Remy’s side for the day and leave him home alone. Worse yet, today was a day that Vasquez was going to teach him survival techniques should Remy not have Vasquez around for whatever reason. Do you see where this is going? Vasquez heads to the obviously fake Bodyguard License office, manned by Wholesome Greg in disguise and Remy is left to his own devices while Bella, Bash, and Chip break in.

Remy sees this happening though, and thinks that the trio has been hired by Vasquez as part of his survival training. After all, this happened RIGHT AFTER he left.

What follows is a Home Alone-style booby trap that sees Bella and Bash covered in Kranch, and they definitely did not sign up to be covered in sticky condiments.

They bail and leave Chip alone, but alas…more have entered the house now that Vasquez is gone. The Order of the Fang is here and they have a plan to kidnap Remy, train him as one of their own, becoming a sleeper agent that will take out Vasquez when he’s older, thus vanquishing their enemy and breaking his heart at the same time.

This is all explained as Chip discovers them and reveals himself to Remy, who now knows Chip Whistler is back. Vasquez returns to save the day, and starts attacking Chip, who (as he’s getting beaten) reveals all the qualities of a leader in the Order of the Fang, not giving up and going back for more. Vasquez is tiring out, and Remy saves him by pulling him into a panic room.

However, it seems that Chip has the evil family he was looking for as the Order has bent their knee and claimed him as their new leader. And, on top of that, his girlfriend has discovered his secret life as a supervillain and wants to join in too.

Inside the panic room, Remy is able to call his best friend, alerting Cricket and the rest of the Green family that Chip Whistler is back.

Greens Underground

Picking up at the phone call, we see the Greens alerted that Chip is back, sending them into a panic. After all, the Greens are Chip’s biggest enemy and he has his sights set out not only for Cricket, but for the whole family.

Panicked, they head to the Big City Police Department. After all, Chip has been banned from Big City and can be kicked out once again, saving the Greens from him. However, Officer Keys and his team have to find Chip first, and that is proving more difficult than necessary.

While freaking out, Cricket concedes that the family must go into hiding, some sort of Witness Protection Program or something, and creates faux identities for each member of the family.

Officer Keys gets in on the plan too, pointing out that he has staff that is great at making people disappear into a new life. They then (thanks to a 90s style sitcom intro) become The Bloats. A run of the mill family that lives nowhere the Green family has ever been before - Suburbia. After all, they can’t go back to their home in the country because Nancy can easily be found out there too.

The Bloats move into their new safe house and are trying to get used to their new roles. Gramma is happy since she is playing Bill’s younger sister for some reason, likely just to get her in on the idea of not being Alice Green.

Outside of Cricket, who is now Eddie, the family seems to have some trouble adapting to their new identities, and as Cricket is reminding them outside that they are the Bloats, The Bloats, and nobody else but the Bloats, someone in the distance shouts “The Greens!"

It’s Gloria’s parents. We’ve seen them before and they, after a number of lies, discovered who the Greens were back then. What was that, late season two I think?

Thinking this is some fun game that the Greens family plays, they try to go along with this whole keeping their lives in suburbia a secret thing. Though, they even try calling Gloria to show them who they ran into but NOBODY can know what they’re doing, not even their live-in borderline-adopted daughter friend. So, this results in a smashed phone for Gloria’s parents.

Now, their location has been compromised, but the Sato’s are very thankful for everything that the Greens have done for their daughter, and offer them to stay at their home as long as they need. The Greens/Bloats take them up on the offer, and are looking for Chip basically every hour on the hour.

But isn’t this what Chip wants? For the family to live in fear? An update from Officer Keys reveals that this could be months, even a year, and that’s when Cricket breaks. They can’t live like this, and they decided to live their lives as normal, as the Greens, and head back home.

When the day comes that they will have to deal with him again, they’ll be ready. They’re the Greens.

This episode of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You can also catch up with earlier episodes of the series streaming now on Disney+.