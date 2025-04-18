The Season (and Series?) Concludes as the Team Faces Their Biggest Threat on "Hamster & Gretel"

Now announcements have been made regarding a season three at this time, so at least we have some kind of resolution at this point.

Hamster & Gretel take on their biggest villain yet as season two (and as of right now, the whole series) comes to a conclusion on Disney Channel.

Who’s Afraid of Mordros the Annihilator?

Immediately jumping in to where we left off in the last episode, just as Hiromi and Kevin were (at long last and much to my chagrin as I was “shipping" him and Lauren) about to kiss, Mordros arrives into the city and begins his attack.

The event, promised throughout all of season two, is largely centered at the Tri-State Space Agency HQ. As the entire team (which now includes Hiromi) prepare for the big event, the aliens who granted powers to Hamster and Gretel pull them, along with Kevin and Hiromi, up to their ship and provide some rather crucial exposition.

We not only learn the backstory of how Mordros destroyed their planet, we also learn that Hamster and Gretel were chosen specifically because the most successful computer simulation running the defeat of Mordros indicated that they must grant powers to a girl, her hamster, and leave her older brother powerless.

But now, all the elements were in place for success but something is registering abject failure for the scenario just as it’s unfolding. But why?

It seems that now, Kevin and Hiromi’s couple status has affected the odds and have left the odds of defeating Mordros rather slim.

While they are in the ship, Fred and Bailey are down on Earth and in the Space Center trying to figure out why Mordros has targeted this location specifically. He had a whole planet to choose from so it’s fair to assume that something is resonating here.

As the group is kicked from the ship, Hamster and Gretel realize how big of a force Mordros actually is, especially as he is explaining his plan to drill to the center of the planet to exact revenge. But revenge for what?

Fred and Bailey discover more, and attempt to tell the rest of the team before Mordros’s drill fires off a beam that turns them into chinchillas.

Turns out, that’s part of his plan, to turn the bulk of humanity into the rodent. This works out well for Mordros since the information seems to indicate the truth about his identity and maybe even his backstory. Now, he plans to take the beam and aim it at Hamster and Gretel to turn them into chinchillas too, but Gretel stops him with her new force field power. However, Mordros has tech that can get through the forcefield and succeeds in turning Kevin into a Chinchilla.

The gang retreats, trying to figure out how to get Kevin, Fred, and Bailey back to being human again. Too bad this means that Gretel must now learn to work with Hiromi, whom she is not particularly fond of.

Instead of listening to her advice, Gretel goes to Lauren/The Destructress for help. Together, they team up and Lauren pretends to be evil once again and brings the lifeless bodies of Hamster and Gretel to the drill suggesting that she and Mordros team up.

While he is distracted, Hamster and Gretel sneak onto the ship and down to the drill. Mordros catches on and begins fighting Lauren, suggesting that there is a far worse fate for Hamster and Gretel down with the drill and there sure is.

Once there, Hamster and Gretel discover a hologram of Mordros suggesting that making it this far was quite the feat, but all for not. The Drill is surrounded by a field that is activated by triggering the hologram that gradually weakens and strips them of their super powers, and there are empty super suits all over the platform that suggest this is no joke.

Perfect time for a commercial right?

Who’s Afraid of Mordros the Annihilator Part 2

Thanks to a news report, Lauren’s brother Lyle/FistPuncher sees her getting her rear-end kicked while taking on Mordros. Despite her turning good while he stayed evil and in jail, that’s still his sister and he’s ready to help. He, along with his new sidekick, Footkicker, break out of jail and arrive to help.

Hiromi, doing what she can, discovered the picture that Fred and Bailey were trying to save and did some her investigative journalism research and has discovered what the two were trying to tell everyone. Using Kevin’s earpiece to contact Gretel (hey, it’s not like HE’s using it right now), Hiromi say all of the people she cares about are counting on her - which not only gives her the strength to listen to Hiromi and her news, but also to destroy the drill. An act that, for some reason, restores Kevin, Fred, and Bailey to their human selves.

Once Kevin is back, he heads into the ship to save his sister. See, without any powers, those intense power-stripping radiation fields do nothing to him, thus allowing him to get to his sister with ease. However, since Gretel destroyed the drill, the whole innards of the ship seem to be falling in on themselves, and Kevin now has quite a few obstacles to get through as everything collapses around him.

Fortunately, he makes it out but they still have to deal with Mordros himself. That’s when the rest of the team arrives, thanks to Hiromi, along with their neighbor Mrs. Maybank.

Why? She was in that picture! More exposition, please!

Mordros, under that suit and armor, was her pet chinchilla as a kid, named Nutmeg. Mrs. Maybank, who we’ve come to know as Lulu thanks to the picture, loved Nutmeg but was only given to her by her father who worked for the space agency and planned to send Nutmeg into space as part of an experiment - Project M.O.R.D.R.O.S. - Military Office Research Deploying Rodent Orbital Study.

As part of this experiment, Nutmeg was sent into space where he flew through a space rift that gave him super intelligence and super strength.

In a tender moment, Nutmeg and Lulu are reunited, and there’s no way he can destroy the planet with her on it. So, he cryogenically freezes her and plans to bring her with him once Earth is destroyed.

Now, he has activated the space rift and fully plans on sending the heroes sucked into it so they can endure everything that he had to.

Gretel, now fully capable of controlling her force field powers, creates a dome that traps her inside with Mordros and the rift, thus protecting everyone else from the battle within.

It’s a back and forth fight for a bit before Mordros enlarges the rift, making it pull everything inside Gretel’s substantial dome into it, and it looks like she is going too. Realizing that this might be the only way to save her loved ones, Gretel is ready to super punch her way into Mordros so they will both go through the rift.

Outside the dome, Kevin, Hiromi, Fred, Bailey, and Hamster all realize that the forcefield is only protecting whats above ground. Shaking manhole covers imply that they can go underground real quick and save Gretel. Which they do.

As Gretel powers up into her lengthy super-punch call this time around, she blasts Mordros back through the rift and as she is getting pulled to, Kevin’s arms grab her at the last second. We then realize that he is anchored to Hiromi and everyone else via Hiromi’s super strong conspiracy string that she’s been holding on to for the last few episodes. Remember, these have all been back to back consecutive adventures, though that string feels like it has been there for weeks.

A bookending quote similar to the beginning of the season has Kevin talking about his life now after everything is resolved. He now has the girl of his dreams (booooo! Lauren would have been a much better story choice), his family, friends, and Lauren and Lyle are part of the team now too.

We close by seeing the aliens once again who suggest that could tell them about an even bigger impending danger than Mordros, but figures they should have this happy ending for right now.

As of press time, this episode not only serves as the Season Two finale, but the Series Finale as well for Hamster & Gretel. There has been no news of a season three renewal, and series creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy" Marsh are all-in on their revival of Phineas & Ferb, due out soon.

This means a number of things for that line implying there is an even greater threat to Hamster & Gretel out there - 1. It’s a one-off joke meant to have no resolution, 2. It has been left open-ended in the event that a season three renewal comes, or 3. Hamster and Gretel could face a greater threat, say Doofenshmirtz, and appear in the Phineas & Ferb revival. My money is on the first option though.

You can catch this episode of Hamster & Gretel now on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. You’ll also be able to watch it in a few weeks on Disney+, along with other season two episodes.