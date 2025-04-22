Marvel Comics to Celebrate Moon Knight's 50th Anniversary with Over-Sized Comic this July

The issue also happens to be the character's 250th comic.

Marvel Comics is gearing up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Moon Knight this summer with an over-sized issue of the character’s current on-going series.

What’s Happening:

This July, Marvel Comics is gearing up to release Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #10 .

. Created in celebration of Marc Spector’s 50th anniversary, as well as the character’s 250th issue, the entry will be an over-sized issue allowing fans to jump even farther into Moon Knight’s story.

Spearheaded by Jed MacKay, Moon Knight has become one of the best received runs in the character’s five decade history. In this epic issue, MacKay is joining forces with artist Devmalya Pramanik for this new showdown.

has become one of the best received runs in the character’s five decade history. In this epic issue, MacKay is joining forces with artist Devmalya Pramanik for this new showdown. The new issue is set to introduce a new supervillain called Achilles Fairchild, which will culminate in a bombastic finale to the character’s current arc.

The issue releases on July 16th, with pre-orders for the issue available at comic shops everywhere.

In addition to the Davide Paratore main cover seen above, Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #10 will feature variant covers from ‘90s Moon Knight artist Stephen Platt and E.M. Gist. Gist’s cover is yet to be revealed, however, you can check out Stephen Platt’s cover below:

What They’re Saying:

Jed MacKay, Writer: "Taking Moon Knight from Legacy #201 to Legacy #250 over the last few years has been an extraordinary experience. We've been able to play out some long-running stories, develop our cast of characters in a way I've never been able to before, and connect with fans in a manner that I certainly never experienced up till now. I'm thrilled for folks to see what we're doing in Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #250 and how it will set up more Moon Knight stories to come!"

Read More Marvel: